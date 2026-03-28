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Tejaswin Shankar Secures Decathlon Victory in Texas with Wind-Assisted Personal Best

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 28, 2026 17:32 IST

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Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar triumphs in the decathlon at the David Noble Relays 2026 with a wind-assisted personal best, sparking debate over national record eligibility due to wind conditions.

Photograph: Inspire Institute of Sports/Instagram

Photograph: Inspire Institute of Sports/Instagram

Key Points

  • Tejaswin Shankar won the decathlon at the David Noble Relays 2026 with a score of 7947 points.
  • Shankar's score was a wind-assisted personal best, exceeding the standing national record.
  • Due to excessive tailwinds, Shankar's score will not be ratified as a new national record according to World Athletics rules.
  • Shankar achieved personal bests in the 100m, long jump, shot put, and pole vault during the Texas meet.
  • This victory follows Shankar's recent heptathlon gold at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships.

India's Tejaswin Shankar started his decathlon season on a winning note at the David Noble Relays 2026 athletics meet in Texas, USA, emerging victorious in the event with a new wind-assisted personal best of 7947 points.

Competing for the first time in decathlon this season, Shankar scored 7947 points on Friday, falling 53 points short of 8000m mark in a wind-aided competition.

 

Shankar's effort in Texas was better than the standing national record of 7826 points, which he himself set in Poland last year, but it was not ratified as a new record as per the World Athletics Rules because of excessive tailwinds.

According to World Athletics rules, decathlon records require the average wind assistance across the 100m, long jump, and 110m hurdles to not exceed +2.0 m/s.

In the Texas meet, the 100m (+4.7 m/s) and Long Jump (+4.5 m/s) readings significantly exceeded the legal limits..

In Shankar's case, the tailwind during the 100m event was +4.7m/s, the long jump event was +4.5m/s and the 110m hurdles event was +2.5m/s, taking the average to +3.9m/s, making the performance ineligible to be considered as a record.

Shankar's Recent Success and Personal Bests

Shankar's victory follows a successful indoor season where he recently won heptathlon gold at the 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in February..

During the Texas meet, Shankar, who also holds the Indian high jump national record, also logged personal best marks in 100m (10.59s), long jump (7.66m), shot put (13.98m) and pole vault (4.35m).

Emil Uhlin came second with 7773 points and Dorian Charles ended third with 7720 points.

This was Shankar's first decathlon outing of the 2026 athletics season.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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