Tejaswin Shankar stuns Olympic medallist Shelby; wins high jump title in Kansas

IMAGE: Tejaswin Shankar claimed the top spot with a best jump of 2.26 metres at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational 2026 in, Kansas. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Tejaswin Shankar pulled off a big upset, outclassing Paris Olympic silver medalist Shelby McEwen to win the men's high jump title at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational 2026 athletics meet in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday.



The 27-year-old Indian recorded the best mark of 2.26 metres to claim the top spot.



Shelby registered his season-best jump of 2.22 m to settle for second place, while fellow American Devin Loudermilk took third spot, with the same jump of 2.22 m.



Tejaswin, a Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, started off with a 2.05 m jump, before going higher with a 2.10 m effort in second attempt. He also made jumps of 2.14m, 2.18m and 2.22m before the winning jump.



Tejaswin also holds the National record in high jump with 2.29 m, which he achieved in 2018. He tried to outdo himself and establish a new record at 2.30m, but failed in all attempts.

The competition is a World Athletics Indoor Tour Bronze-level meet and marked Tejaswin's second competition of the season after the Thane Baker Invitational in Manhattan on January 16. At the Manhattan meet earlier in January, he participated in the 60 m hurdles and shot put events.



Tejaswin also holds the national record in decathlon.