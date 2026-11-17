Asian Games medallist Tejaswin Shankar is strategically training in the USA, leveraging advanced facilities and competition to bolster his chances for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, while also celebrating his recent Arjuna Award and advocating for India's 2036 Olympic bid.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Asian Games medallist Tejaswin Shankar is training in the USA with a strong focus on qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He has been in the United States for about nine years, pursuing higher education and competing in high-intensity sports to prepare for LA 2028.

Tejaswin recently received the prestigious Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu, dedicating it to his family and the athletics fraternity.

The qualification window for his event for LA 2028 starts in the next few months, making the upcoming season crucial.

The athlete also expressed strong support for India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, citing the 2010 Commonwealth Games as his own inspiration.

Asian Games medallist Tejaswin Shankar is focusing on his training in the USA, which he believes will be crucial to his hopes of qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

USA Training For Olympic Dreams

The 27-year-old has been training in the United States for about nine years, having first moved there in 2017 on a four-year scholarship to Kansas State University. He is currently a graduate teaching assistant in the kinesiology department at the same university.

"My whole objective of trying to stay in the US for long periods of time, being able to do a master's degree, pursue a higher education, to be able to compete in high intensity sports is with the focus of LA 2028," Tejaswin said.

"My whole goal is to try and stay there for elongated periods of time so that I can prepare myself in that environment with the best athletes, with cutthroat competition and so come 2028 I don't have any excuse," he told Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Upcoming Season And Qualification Window

Talking about the upcoming season, he said, "I want to put myself in that position early on and that's what I've been trying to do for the last few years.

"We still have a year before LA 2028 and for my event, the qualification cutoff starts in the next few months, so the window of opportunity for me starts literally in two months, so I'm pretty excited about that."

Arjuna Award Recognition

Tejaswin, who won a decathlon bronze at the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan to add to his silver in the 2022 Games in China, described receiving the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu as a dream come true moment.

"I feel honoured and privileged to be able to get the Arjuna Award, to receive the Arjuna Award from the Honourable President of India, is a dream come true moment for me as such opportunities only arise once or twice in a lifetime," he said.

Tejaswin, who is also a TOPS athlete, dedicated the honour to his family and athletics fraternity.

"I think I would like to dedicate this award to myself first because obviously I have put in the hard work, dedication and all of the above (to be here) but I think the biggest sacrifice was made by my family with respect to time.

"They spent very less time with me because I am mostly on the road, traveling and competing, so I definitely would like to dedicate this to my mom and the rest of my family," said Tejaswin, who also won a decathlon bronze in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"I would like to dedicate this award to the athletics fraternity as it's never a one man show, there's always a lot of people behind every human being that is able to achieve anything significant. So, I am grateful for every single one of them and I would like to dedicate this to all of them."

India's 2036 Olympic Bid Support

Tejaswin also backed India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, saying hosting the showpiece could inspire a whole new generation of athletes, just as the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi had inspired him.

"It's a huge moment if India is able to get the bid for 2036 Olympics, I feel it'll be a dream come true for many. My first ever reason for starting sports was I watched Commonwealth Games 2010 in Delhi.

"That was why I actually started sports because I had seen some athletes on TV, then I saw athletes live. So those were some of my heroes back in 2010 when I didn't know anything about Commonwealth Games or the Olympic Games and then cut to 2012 when I saw the London Olympic Games for the first time," he said.

"For India to host 2036 Olympic Games, if that happens, I feel like that'll be just a phenomenal opportunity for many such young Tejaswins who would be 10, 12, 13 years old, so I feel if that opportunity arises, it'll be phenomenal," he concluded.