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India's Tejaswin Shankar Clinches Decathlon Bronze At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 27, 2026 17:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Star Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar has proudly claimed a bronze medal in the men's decathlon at the Asian Games, showcasing his exceptional multi-event prowess.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points

  • Tejaswin Shankar secured a bronze medal in the men's decathlon at the Asian Games.
  • He won the 1500m race, the final event, to clinch the medal.
  • Shankar accumulated a total of 7,934 points in the demanding 10-event competition.
  • The Indian national record holder had previously won a bronze at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Star Indian track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar claimed the bronze medal in men's decathlon after he won the 1500m race -- the last event of a highly taxing competition -- at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Shankar won the bronze after finishing third with 7,934 points.

 

National record holder Shankar entered the second day at the top of the standings with 4,338 points after a strong opening day across the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m.

Across 10 events over two days, Tejaswin saved his best for last, winning the 1500m in 4:33.09.

Earlier this year, he won a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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