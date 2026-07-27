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CWG: Tejas Shirse Qualifies For 100m Hurdles Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: July 27, 2026 17:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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National record holder Tejas Shirse has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first Indian athlete to qualify for the men's 110m hurdles final at the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

Tejas Shirse

IMAGE: Tejas Shirse is the first Indian to qualify for the men's 110m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points

  • Tejas Shirse is the first Indian to qualify for the men's 110m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games.
  • He finished sixth overall in the heats with a timing of 13.76 seconds.
  • Shirse placed third in Heat 1, which was led by England's Samuel Bennett.

National record holder Tejas Shirse became the first Indian to qualify for the men's 110m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games, finishing sixth overall in the heats with a timing of 13.76 seconds here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Shirse finished third in Heat 1, which was topped by overall leader Samuel Bennett of England with a timing of 13.20sec.

 

First three in each heat and the next two fastest advance to the final of the competition that will held later in the day.

Shirse's season's best came last month during the Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana where he clocked 13.27sec, which is also the current national record.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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