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Home  » Sports » Tejas Shirse breaks Nat. hurdles mark, qualifies for C'wealth Games

Tejas Shirse breaks Nat. hurdles mark, qualifies for C'wealth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: June 13, 2026 12:40 IST

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Indian athlete Tejas Shirse shattered his own National record in the men's 110m hurdles, clocking an impressive 13.27 seconds and also achieving the Commonwealth Games qualifying standard.

Tejas Shirse celebrates bettering the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 13.39 seconds during the Indian Athletics Series 9 meet in Ludhiana on Saturday.

IMAGE: Tejas Shirse celebrates bettering the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 13.39 seconds during the Indian Athletics Series 9 meet in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points

  • Tejas Shirse broke his own National record in men's 110m hurdles.
  • He clocked an impressive 13.27 seconds at the Indian Athletics Series 9.
  • This performance surpassed his previous record of 13.41 seconds and met the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark.
  • Shirse's time is currently the sixth best in Asia for the season.

Tejas Shirse bettered his own National record in the men's 110m hurdles with a stunning run during the Indian Athletics Series 9 meet in Ludhiana on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, representing Reliance Foundation, clocked 13.27 seconds to better his previous National record of 13.41 seconds, clocked in 2024.

 

He also bettered the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 13.39 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India.

Shirse won gold in the Federation Cup in Ranchi last month, clocking 13.50 seconds.

His timing of 13.27 seconds is the sixth best of the season in Asia.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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