Teenage Sensation Floyd Samba Shines with Brace on Manchester City Debut

17-year-old English midfielder Floyd Samba made an unforgettable senior debut for Manchester City, scoring two impressive goals and earning the man of the match award in their dominant 5-0 League Cup victory against Norwich City.

IMAGE: Floyd Samba celebrates scoring Manchester City's first goal against Norwich City during the League Cup match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Thursday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Floyd Samba, 17, scored two goals and was named man of the match in his senior debut for Manchester City.

Samba played in an unfamiliar number nine role during City's 5-0 League Cup win over Norwich City.

The English midfielder's goals came from a precise header and a bending shot from 20 yards.

Samba expressed disbelief at his debut performance and credited advice from established first-team players.

Floyd Samba wanted to give a good account of himself on his Manchester City senior debut but scoring twice and being named man of the match in Thursday's 5-0 League Cup win over Norwich City was more than the 17-year-old could have hoped for.

A Dream Debut Performance

IMAGE: Floyd Samba scored Manchester City's first goal with a precise header in the 28th minute. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

City manager Enzo Maresca promoted the English midfielder to the first team after he excelled in the under-18 setup last season, and played him in an unfamiliar number nine role for the third-round match at the Etihad Stadium.

But Samba seized the opportunity, scoring the game's first goal with a precise header in the 28th minute before bending a shot into the corner from 20 yards early in the second half.

Confidence from Teammates

"To get a debut like that is mind blowing. I couldn't believe it myself, but that is just the beginning, I have got a big career ahead of me," he told the BBC, adding that the established first-team players had given him some advice.

"I spoke to all of them , they have all been brilliant ... giving me advice like, play your game, be you. Those words have given me confidence and helped me score those two goals today."

Defending champions City will host Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round next month.