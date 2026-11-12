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Teen Sensation Danish Verma Takes Sole Lead At Phoenix Invitational Hyderabad Golf

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 12, 2026 19:34 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Fifteen-year-old golf prodigy Danish Verma has seized the sole lead at the Phoenix Invitational Hyderabad Golf, showcasing his talent against an experienced field and setting up a thrilling final round.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Fifteen-year-old Danish Verma grabbed the sole lead at the Phoenix Invitational Hyderabad Golf on Thursday with an impressive 11-under total after the second round.
  • Verma, the youngest Indian professional, carded a six-under 66 in the second round, moving one shot clear of the experienced field.
  • Veterans Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shiv Kapur, along with emerging golfer Harshjeet Singh Sethie, are tied for second at 10-under.
  • Raghav Chugh produced the best card of the day, a bogey-free eight-under 64, to climb into a four-way tie for fifth.
  • The final round is set for a close contest with eight players separated by just two shots, as Bhullar aims for a hat-trick of victories.

Fifteen-year-old Danish Verma grabbed the sole lead with an impressive 11-under total after the second round of the Phoenix Invitational Hyderabad Golf here on Thursday.

Playing at the Vooty Golf County for the first time, the Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC golfer carded a six-under 66 after opening with a five-under 67 to move one shot clear of an experienced field heading into the final round.

 

Verma Leads Strong Field In Hyderabad

Veterans Gaganjeet Bhullar (66-68) and Shiv Kapur (68-66), along with emerging golfer Harshjeet Singh Sethie (67-67), were tied second at 10-under.

Verma, who became the youngest Indian professional earlier this season, had a late bogey on the 17th but remained pleased with his performance.

"I struck the ball very well throughout the round. Yes, I did miss a couple of putts under 10 feet, but overall, a great round," he said.

Raghav Chugh produced the best card of the day, firing a bogey-free eight-under 64 to climb to nine-under and join Tushar Pannu, Arjun Prasad and Sachin Baisoya in a four-way tie for fifth.

Chugh's round featured eight birdies, four on either side of the course, as he moved into contention for his maiden professional title.

With eight players separated by just two shots, the stage is set for a closely contested final round.

Bhullar will be chasing a hat-trick of victories after his recent triumphs in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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