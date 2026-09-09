'We Have Got A Gem': Teenager Bouaddi Steals The Show For Manchester City

18-year-old Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, Manchester City's record £86 million teenage signing, delivered a dazzling and commanding performance against Porto.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Ayyoub Bouaddi excelled in midfield, completing 54 of his 55 passes, and won possession seven times -- the most by any player in the match. Photograph: Manchester City/X

Key Points Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, made a dazzling first start for Manchester City in their 2-0 Champions League victory over Porto.

Bouaddi, signed for £86 million from Lille, became the most expensive teenager in English Premier League history.

He completed 54 of 55 passes and won possession seven times, earning praise from teammate Erling Haaland.

Bouaddi previously made 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille and started five of Morocco's six World Cup matches.

Teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi produced a dazzling display on his first start for Manchester City as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory against Porto in their Champions League opening match on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Moroccan midfielder is the fourth-youngest player to start a Champions League match for Manchester City.

Bouaddi's Record-Breaking Transfer

Following his impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup, City broke the bank to sign the highly-rated Bouaddi from French club Lille in a massive £86 million ($117 million) deal -- which made him the most expensive teenager in English Premier League history.

He made 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season after becoming the youngest player to represent Lille at the age of 16 in 2023.

Bouaddi made his senior debut for Morocco in May and was included in their World Cup squad. He made his debut against Brazil and started five of Morocco's six matches as they reached the quarter-finals.

This was Bouaddi's first start for his new club City after playing as a substitute in the previous two games in the Premier League.

Haaland Hails v

The youngster seized the opportunity with a commanding display in midfield, completing 54 of his 55 passes, and won possession seven times -- the most by any player in the match.

Erling Haaland, who scored both goals against Porto, hailed Bouaddi's impressive showing.

"I think he did a really good game. In training, he has been amazing. I think we have got a gem there to be honest," he said after the match.