Home  » Sports » Anahat stuns defending champion Gilis to reach semis

Anahat stuns defending champion Gilis to reach semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 29, 2025 11:27 IST

Anahat Singh

IMAGE: This is the biggest win of Anahat Singh's career and her first against a top-10 player. Photograph: PSA Squash Tour/Instagram

India's 17-year-old rising star Anahat Singh stunned defending champion and second seed Tinne Gilis of Belgium to storm into the semi-finals of Canadian Women's Open squash tournament in Toronto.

Unseeded Anahat won 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-9) against her World No 7 opponent in the quarter-final match that lasted 36 minutes.

This is the biggest win of the young Anahat's career and her first against a top-10 player.

Anahat, ranked 43 in the world, has been in tremendous form in the tournament -- a PSA Tour silver level event, having also beaten world number 20 Melissa Alves of France in the pre-quarterfinals.

She now faces world number 10

and fourth seed Gina Kennedy of England in the semifinals.

"I am really excited and she's (Tinne Gilis) a top 10 player and this is the first time (to beat a player in top 10)," said Anahat.

"I've been really happy with the way I've been playing this week and I was talking to my coaches earlier today and they said if I play the way I played yesterday, I have a chance against anyone.

"I just came in with the mentality that I'm just coming in to play my best squash and it paid off at the end."

The Indian teenager said coming into the event, she was not thinking of going so deep in the tournament.

 

"I wasn't really playing too well the week before this event was coming up, but Greg (Gaultier) was there during the US Open and I went and trained with him for four days. I knew that if I trained hard and I was focused, I had a chance coming into this event and I'm really happy."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
