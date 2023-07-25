News
Teenage son of LeBron James suffers cardiac arrest

July 25, 2023 22:31 IST
IMAGE: LeBron James’ teenage son in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest. Photograph: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California basketball team and was in stable condition, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from a family spokesperson.

After the incident, which took place on Monday, medical staff treated Bronny James at the scene and took him to a hospital. He was no longer in intensive care, ESPN reported, citing the statement.

The spokesperson did not disclosed details about the incident, including where it occurred. The family spokesperson, along with James' agent, could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the statement said, according to ESPN.

James is a highly touted incoming freshman guard for the Trojans, having been named a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school.

The elder James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the best basketball players of all time, has expressed interest to one day play alongside his son in the NBA before his famed career comes to a close.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
