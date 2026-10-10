Teenage Sensation Anushka Yadav Sets New Hammer Throw Meet Record

Discover how teenage hammer thrower Anushka Yadav made history by breaking the meet record at the 65th National Open Athletics Championships on Saturday, showcasing her exceptional talent and dominance in the sport.

Photograph: Athletics Federation Of India/Instagram

Key Points Teenage hammer thrower Anushka Yadav broke the meet record on the penultimate day of the 65th National Open Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Yadav achieved a distance of 66.53m, surpassing Manju Bala's five-year-old record of 64.42m.

The 18-year-old ONGC athlete was the clear winner, with her best throw significantly outperforming the second-place finisher.

Anushka Yadav's consistent performance included a series of strong throws, demonstrating her dominance in the event.

Her personal best stands at 67.02m, and she finished fourth at the recent Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Teenage hammer thrower Anushka Yadav found a distance of 66.53m to break the meet record on the penultimate day of the 65th National Open Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Anuksha bettered the five-year-old previous meet record of 64.42m in the name of Manju Bala.

Anushka Yadav's Dominant Performance

The promising ONGC teenager was the outright winner from her first throw as the next best throw was by Haqikat Grewal of Punjab - 56.14m.

She was steady in her performance and had a series of fine throws: 62.21m, 65.75m, 66.47m, Fault, 66.53, 65.25m.

Her personal best is 67.02m and she finished fourth at the recent Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Results (Day 3):

Men:

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5,000m: Sunil Dawar (Madhya Pradesh) 14:01.64, Shivaji M (Railway) 14:02.81, Ajay Bind (Railway) 14:03.86.

High Jump: Rohit (Railway) 2.19m, Jesse Sandesh (Railway) 2.16m, Aaditya Raghuvanshi (Madhya Pradesh) 2.16m

Shot put: Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.63m, Sanyam (Railway) 18.32m, Anurag Kaler (Railway) 18.32m

4x100m relay: SSCB 39.76 seconds, Railway 40.75 seconds, Haryana 41.37 seconds.

Women

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10,000m: Shampa Gain (West Bengal) 35:33.90, Soniya (Uttarakhand) 35:35.36, Mamta (All India Police) 35:38.25.

Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (Railway) 4.10m, Mariya Jaison (Railway) 3.90m, Sindhushree G (Karnataka) 3.80m.

Hammer throw: Anushka Yadav (ONGC) 66.53m (meet record), Haqikat Grewal (Punjab) 56.14m, Kulvinder (Railway) 55.22m

Javelin throw: Ramyashree Jain (Railway) 56.63m, Sanjana Choudhary (Rajasthan) 56.12m, Deepika (Haryana) 54.07m.

4x100m relay: Railway 45.56 seconds, Odisha 45.57 seconds, Tamil Nadu 46.03 seconds.

Mixed 4x400m relay: Railway 3:21,60 seconds, Haryana 3:22.43 seconds, Rajasthan 3:25.54 seconds.