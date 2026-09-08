Teen Wonder Teodor Davidov adds a new spin to US Open with two-handed magic

Sixteen-year-old Teodor Davidov is captivating the US Open with his rare ability to serve from either hand and play without a backhand, adding unpredictability to his game.

IMAGE: Ambidextrous teenager Teodor Davidov draws inspiration from former French Open doubles champion Luke Jensen. Photograph: Screengrab via US Open/X

Key Points Teodor Davidov is making his U.S. Open juniors debut, bringing an unusual two-sided game to Flushing Meadows.

The 16-year-old can serve with either hand and plays without a conventional backhand, using his ambidexterity to gain reach, court coverage and varied spins.

His rare ability was spotted by his father at age eight, eventually leading Davidov to transition from a two-handed backhand to hitting volleys and serves with both hands.

Ambidextrous American teen Teodor Davidov made his Flushing Meadows debut this week and he's grabbing the opportunity with both hands, hoping to flummox his US Open juniors opponents with an added layer of unpredictability.

The 16-year-old can serve left or right, and mixes it up as much as possible. He does not even bother with a backhand, joining a very rare few ambidextrous players to chase a career in competitive tennis.

A Two-Handed Advantage

"It gives me a lot more reach and I can get to more balls, more court coverage, as well as different spins," Davidov, who is playing in the doubles on a wildcard entry, told Reuters.

"A lot of my friends who have played me, they always tell me how annoying I am to play with all the different spins."

He and his junior doubles teammate Tyler Lee beat Brazilian pair Pedro Henrique Chabalgoity and Leonardo Storck Franca in the first round on Monday, and his unique style has attracted a bit of social media attention, with footage of his left-and-right serves a highlight on the tournament's official channels.

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An Unusual Talent Discovered Young

Davidov's abilities caught the eye of his father when he was eight, when a drill to improve his two-handed backhand revealed the unusual skill.

"Slowly my dad saw that my lefty point was actually not bad for for someone who isn't lefty," said Davidov, who exited in the first round of the juniors singles on Sunday.

"His idea was also to get more balanced and that would help also with even just playing righty. And then I just started slowly playing more lefty more. Then I started hitting some volleys and serves and slowly transitioned."

There are few ambidextrous tennis pros to be found across the sport's history, with American Luke Jensen - nicknamed "Dual-Hand Luke" - among the most famous after winning the French Open doubles in 1993.

"I wanna become the best I can be," said Davidov. "I really want this to go all the way."