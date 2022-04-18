Teen TT player dies in accident, PM Modi condoles demise

IMAGE: Teenager Deenadayalan Vishwa died in a road accident, ahead of the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship. Photograph: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of 18-year-old Deenadayalan Vishwa, one of the top Tamil Nadu Table Tennis players.

Vishwa passed away in a road accident on Sunday while travelling from Guwahati to Shillong for the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championships.

"The demise of TT champion Vishwa Deenadayalan is shocking and saddening. He was admired by fellow players and had distinguished himself in several competitions. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also expressed condolence on the passing away of the young player.

"Very sad to learn that young Table Tennis player from Tamil Nadu, Deenadayalan Vishwa died in an accident at Ri-Bhoi in Meghalaya while on his way to Shillong to participate in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP," tweeted Kiren Rijiju.

D Vishwa was part of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association (TTTA) State men's team who were on their way to take part in the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State table tennis championships to be held in Meghalaya, Shillong.

It was also informed that the driver of the tourist vehicle also succumbed to severe injuries, and was later identified as Dipal Das.

According to Police, the accident took place when the Swift Desire taxi was on its way from Guwahati Airport to Shillong. The car was hit by a truck on the NH 6.

The report also stated that the accident had occurred after the overspeeding of the truck at the turning point over the median of the highway. The overspeeding truck tramped the tourist vehicle and fell to the gorge of 50 meters.

Later the truck driver and other victims of the tourist vehicle who received severe injuries were immediately rushed to Nongpoh Civil Hospital but later were referred to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) hospital Shillong, while the corpse of the deceased person was shifted to Nongpoh Civil Hospital morgue for the postmortem. Vishwa died on the way to Nongpoh Civil Hospital.

The country's top paddlers namely Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Achanta Sharath Kamal will battle it out in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship starting on Monday.