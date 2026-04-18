Teen star Gout Gout wins but falls short of historic sub-10 run

Teenage sprinter Gout Gout showcased his talent by winning the men's under-20 100 metres at the Australian Junior Championships in Brisbane, solidifying his position as a rising star in athletics.

IMAGE: Gout Gout celebrates winning the under 20s 100m final. Photograph: Jono Searle/AAP Image via REUTERS

Key Points Gout Gout wins the men's under-20 100m at the Australian Junior Championships with a time of 10.21 seconds.

Despite winning, Gout Gout missed his target of breaking the 10-second barrier.

Gout Gout recently broke the 20-second barrier in the 200 metres at the Australian Athletics Championships.

Gout Gout expresses confidence in breaking the 10-second barrier in the near future.

Teenage sprinter Gout Gout waved to the home crowd as he powered to victory in the men's under-20 100 metres, clocking 10.21 seconds at the Australian junior championships in Brisbane on Saturday but failing to break the elusive sub-10 barrier.

The 18-year-old recovered from a sluggish start that left him second at halfway before surging clear to win with a legal +0.5 metres-per-second tailwind, finishing ahead of Zavier Peacock (10.35) and Uwezo Lubenda (10.37).

Gout Gout's Championship Performance

Gout, who ran 10.19 in the heats and qualified for the final with 10.44 in the semi-final, claimed his second consecutive national under-20 100m title despite missing his goal of dipping below 10 seconds.

"My family is here somewhere so I was waving to them, my friends and a couple of the fans," Gout said after the win.

"I didn't have the best start. I couldn't tell you why. The coach could probably tell you. I came out for the 'w' (win) pretty much and put on a show for the people watching."

Breaking Records and Future Aspirations

The win came less than a week after Gout delivered a landmark performance at the Australian Athletics Championships, where he ran 19.67 seconds in the 200 metres to become the first man from his country to break the 20-second barrier.

That race was his first official sub-20, following a wind-assisted 19.84 last season at the national championships.

The Quest for Sub-10 Seconds

Gout ran a personal best in the 100 metres of 10.00 seconds in February and previously clocked 9.99 seconds in Perth, though that effort was aided by excessive wind.

"I have done 10.00 flat in my season opener and that race was a bit rocky. Time will tell obviously but I am pretty sure that is coming soon," Gout said about breaking the 10-second barrier.

"Obviously I didn't do it here, but soon for sure. I don't feel pressure too much but pressure comes with the territory. The more people, the more pressure there is. The more pressure, the faster you run.

"Putting on a show is great. I love putting on a show."

His performance on Saturday was well outside Patrick Johnson's Australian national record of 9.93, set in Japan in 2003, and the 9.96 recorded twice by Lachlan Kennedy at the senior championships earlier this month.