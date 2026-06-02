Teen sensation Andreeva storms into French Open semis

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva's impressive performance at the French Open 2026 continues as she advances to the semi-finals after a dominant win against Sorana Cirstea, positioning herself as a strong contender for her maiden Grand Slam title.
Key Points
- Mirra Andreeva defeated Sorana Cirstea to reach the French Open semi-finals.
- Andreeva displayed aggressive tennis, winning the first set in just 24 minutes.
- The 19-year-old is now among the leading contenders for her first Grand Slam title.
- Cirstea, playing her third Grand Slam quarter-final, could not overcome Andreeva's dominance.
Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva returned to the French Open semi-finals with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea on a rainy Tuesday to continue her run in a Roland Garros draw stripped of many big names.
Now among the leading contenders for a maiden Grand Slam title with defending champion Coco Gauff and four-times winner Iga Swiatek out, the Russian next faces the winner of the all-Ukrainian clash between Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk.
Andreeva's Dominant Start
The 19-year-old wasted little time asserting herself with ultra aggressive tennis in front of a sparse crowd beneath the Court Philippe Chatrier roof, racing through the first set in only 24 minutes.
"I'm super happy I was able to play aggressive," said Andreeva, who became the teenager with the most Paris main draw victories this century with her 16th win.
"The last time I played her, it was a very tough battle. Every practice with her is very tough. We've practised 10 times already this year and we know each other well.
Cirstea's Resistance and Andreeva's Victory
"I knew it wouldn't be easy and I'd have to 200% of my intensity and focus, as she would look to be aggressive and pressure me whenever she could."
Cirstea, playing her third Grand Slam quarter-final in her final year on the circuit, steadied herself early in the second set and recovered a break at 3-3, but the 36-year-old could not halt the Andreeva juggernaut.
Andreeva, who reached the semi-finals two years ago, forced an error from Cirstea's racket to break again and she closed out the victory with a forehand bullet, before walking to the net to give her beaten opponent a warm hug.