Teen sensation Andreeva storms into French Open semis

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva's impressive performance at the French Open 2026 continues as she advances to the semi-finals after a dominant win against Sorana Cirstea, positioning herself as a strong contender for her maiden Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her quarter final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points Mirra Andreeva defeated Sorana Cirstea to reach the French Open semi-finals.

Andreeva displayed aggressive tennis, winning the first set in just 24 minutes.

The 19-year-old is now among the leading contenders for her first Grand Slam title.

Cirstea, playing her third Grand Slam quarter-final, could not overcome Andreeva's dominance.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva returned to the French Open semi-finals with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea on a rainy Tuesday to continue her run in a Roland Garros draw stripped of many big names.

Now among the leading contenders for a maiden Grand Slam title with defending champion Coco Gauff and four-times winner Iga Swiatek out, the Russian next faces the winner of the all-Ukrainian clash between Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk.

Andreeva's Dominant Start

IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva hugs Romania's Sorana Cirstea after winning her quarter final match. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The 19-year-old wasted little time asserting herself with ultra aggressive tennis in front of a sparse crowd beneath the Court Philippe Chatrier roof, racing through the first set in only 24 minutes.

"I'm super happy I was able to play aggressive," said Andreeva, who became the teenager with the most Paris main draw victories this century with her 16th win.

"The last time I played her, it was a very tough battle. Every practice with her is very tough. We've practised 10 times already this year and we know each other well.

Cirstea's Resistance and Andreeva's Victory

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

"I knew it wouldn't be easy and I'd have to 200% of my intensity and focus, as she would look to be aggressive and pressure me whenever she could."

Cirstea, playing her third Grand Slam quarter-final in her final year on the circuit, steadied herself early in the second set and recovered a break at 3-3, but the 36-year-old could not halt the Andreeva juggernaut.

Andreeva, who reached the semi-finals two years ago, forced an error from Cirstea's racket to break again and she closed out the victory with a forehand bullet, before walking to the net to give her beaten opponent a warm hug.