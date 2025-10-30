HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teen sensation Anahat's dream run ends

October 30, 2025 13:00 IST

Anahat Singh

IMAGE: Anahat Singh, ranked 43rd in the world, went down 0-3 in 30 minutes to Gina Kennedy. Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Teenage Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh's impressive run at the Canadian Open came to an end with straight-games defeat to World No. 10 Gina Kennedy of England in the semifinals.

 

The 17-year-old, ranked 43rd in the world, went down 0-3 (5-11 8-11 10-12) in 30 minutes to Kennedy in the last four stage of the USD 96,250 PSA Silver event on Wednesday night.

Despite the loss, Anahat enjoyed a remarkable campaign, upsetting world No. 20 Melissa Alves of France in the pre-quarterfinals before scripting the biggest win of her career by toppling defending champion and world No. 7 Tinne Gilis of Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The win against Gilis was Anahat's maiden victory over a top-10 opponent.

