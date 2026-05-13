Cristo Fernandez Trades Acting For Pro Football

Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez, famed for his role as Dani Rojas, is now pursuing his professional football dreams after signing with El Paso Locomotive FC.

IMAGE: Cristo Fernandez portrayed Dani Rojas in the hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso about a British team with a US coach. Photograph: Alisha Jucevic/Reuters

Key Points Cristo Fernandez, known from 'Ted Lasso', signs with El Paso Locomotive FC.

Fernandez played youth football in Mexico before an injury at 15.

The actor trained with Chicago Fire's reserves earlier this year.

Fernandez underwent a two-month trial before signing with El Paso.

Ted Lasso actor Cristo Fernandez has taken his role as a footballer from the small screen to the soccer pitch after signing a professional contract with US second-tier side El Paso Locomotive FC.

Fernandez, who played youth football in Mexico before stepping away from the sport at the age of 15 due to a knee injury, portrayed Dani Rojas in the hit Apple TV+ show about a British team with a US coach.

Cristo Fernandez's Journey Back to Football

On the sidelines of his acting career, Fernandez, 35, had also been pursuing a return to professional football and trained with Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire's reserves earlier this year.

Before signing for El Paso on Tuesday, he underwent a two-month trial with the USL Championship club which also included a pre-season appearance.

Fernandez's Passion for the Game

“(Football) has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart,” Fernandez said on the club website.

"Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams."

El Paso Locomotive FC Welcomes Fernandez

El Paso, founded in 2018, are fourth in Group B of the USL Championship standings.

"Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line,” the club's head coach Junior Gonzalez said.

“His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club.”