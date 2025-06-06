HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Teams That Have Qualified for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Teams That Have Qualified for 2026 FIFA World Cup

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 17:16 IST

x

Jordan players celebrate after qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Jordan players celebrate after qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: FIFA/X

Jordan and Uzbekistan script history as both Asian teams will make their maiden appearances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

 

Here is the full list of teams that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

UNITED STATES

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Third place (1930)

MEXICO:

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)

CANADA:

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)

JAPAN

Qualified on March, 20.

Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

NEW ZEALAND

Qualified on March, 24.

Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)

IRAN

Qualified on March, 25.

Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

ARGENTINA

Qualified on March, 25.

Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)

UZBEKISTAN

Qualified on June, 5.

Best performance: Never previously qualified.

SOUTH KOREA

Qualified June, 5.

Best performance: Fourth place (2002)

JORDAN

Qualified June, 5.

Best performance: Never previously qualified.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Pujara left 14-year-old Rohit tanned
When Pujara left 14-year-old Rohit tanned
'Arrest Kohli' Trending As RCB Legend Heads for London
'Arrest Kohli' Trending As RCB Legend Heads for London
Historic! Uzbekistan, Jordan qualify for FIFA WC
Historic! Uzbekistan, Jordan qualify for FIFA WC
SEE: Dhoni rides the streets on his classic beauty
SEE: Dhoni rides the streets on his classic beauty
Pujara recalls late mum's advice at wife's book launch
Pujara recalls late mum's advice at wife's book launch

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

webstory image 3

Kashmir Linked To Kanyakumari By Rail!

VIDEOS

Sonam Bajwa shines bright after her salon session0:44

Sonam Bajwa shines bright after her salon session

Rohit Sharma Reveals Father's Reaction On Test Retirement2:17

Rohit Sharma Reveals Father's Reaction On Test Retirement

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river0:47

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD