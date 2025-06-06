Teams That Have Qualified for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jordan and Uzbekistan script history as both Asian teams will make their maiden appearances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Here is the full list of teams that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.
UNITED STATES
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Third place (1930)
MEXICO:
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)
CANADA:
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)
JAPAN
Qualified on March, 20.
Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)
NEW ZEALAND
Qualified on March, 24.
Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)
IRAN
Qualified on March, 25.
Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)
ARGENTINA
Qualified on March, 25.
Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)
UZBEKISTAN
Qualified on June, 5.
Best performance: Never previously qualified.
SOUTH KOREA
Qualified June, 5.
Best performance: Fourth place (2002)
JORDAN
Qualified June, 5.
Best performance: Never previously qualified.