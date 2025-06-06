Teams That Have Qualified for 2026 FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Jordan players celebrate after qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: FIFA/X

Jordan and Uzbekistan script history as both Asian teams will make their maiden appearances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here is the full list of teams that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

UNITED STATES

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Third place (1930)

MEXICO:

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)

CANADA:

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)

JAPAN

Qualified on March, 20.

Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

NEW ZEALAND

Qualified on March, 24.

Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)

IRAN

Qualified on March, 25.

Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

ARGENTINA

Qualified on March, 25.

Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)

UZBEKISTAN

Qualified on June, 5.

Best performance: Never previously qualified.

SOUTH KOREA

Qualified June, 5.

Best performance: Fourth place (2002)

JORDAN

Qualified June, 5.

Best performance: Never previously qualified.