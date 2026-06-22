India's Pokemon UNITE Team Shines In Asia Tournament

Discover how Team India achieved an impressive runner-up finish at the prestigious AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament, showcasing exceptional esports talent and strategic gameplay against top Asian teams.

Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Team India secured the runner-up position at the AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament.

The tournament featured 11 national teams from across Asia, with India demonstrating strong performance.

India topped its online qualification group and advanced to the Grand Finals held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Indian team, led by captain Adnan Mohammed Badshah, displayed resilience and strategic depth throughout the competition.

After an initial loss to Japan, India fought back through the lower bracket to reach the Grand Finals for a rematch, ultimately finishing second.

India delivered a standout performance at the AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament, finishing runners-up after an impressive campaign in a competition featuring 11 national teams from across Asia.

Team India's Journey To The Grand Finals

The closed international tournament, sanctioned by the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF), featured national teams from Hong Kong, Japan, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Nepal. The participating teams first competed in the online qualification stage on June 14. Delivering an impressive performance, Team India topped its group to secure qualification for the Grand Finals, which were held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday.

Team India showcased resilience, strategic depth and composure throughout the tournament to secure a place in the Grand Finals and finish second overall.

Led by captain Adnan Mohammed Badshah, alongside Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Reuben Godfrey Fernandes and Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, under the guidance of coach Zeren Wang, the Indian side opened its campaign with a 2-1 victory over Singapore in Round 1.

India then faced Japan in the upper-bracket semifinals but fell short against the eventual tournament leaders, dropping into the lower bracket. The team responded strongly by defeating Singapore once again to secure a place in the Grand Finals and set up a rematch against Japan.

Facing Japan for a second time in the tournament, India pushed the eventual champions in a hard-fought three-game Grand Finals series before ultimately settling for a runner-up finish.