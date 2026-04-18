Record Number Of Participants Expected At TCS World 10K Bengaluru

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru is set to host a record-breaking 35,000 participants, showcasing elite athletes and offering a substantial prize, making it a premier running event.

Key Points The TCS World 10K Bengaluru expects a record turnout of over 35,000 participants.

The event boasts a USD 210,000 prize purse and features elite athletes from around the world.

Defending champions Abhishek Pal and Sanjivani Jadhav will lead the Indian contingent.

Olympic medallist Blanka Vlasic will be the International Event Ambassador.

The 18th edition of TCS World 10K Bengaluru is set to welcome a record 35,000-plus participants across on-ground and virtual races here on April 26.

With a total prize purse of USD 210,000, the World Athletics Gold Label Race will feature a fast elite field, including Uganda's Harbert Kibet and defending champion Sarah Chelangat, alongside defending champion and event record holder Abhishek Pal of India and Sanjivani Jadhav.

Joining them at the flag-off on Cubbon Road will be world champion and Olympic medallist Blanka Vlasic as the International Event Ambassador.

Indian Athletes To Watch At The Bengaluru 10K

The men's contest will be led by defending champion Abhishek Pal, who will be joined by Kiran Matre, who recently finished second among Indians at the Delhi Half Marathon 2025 (1:04:57) and third at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025 (30:01).

Also in the line-up is national marathon champion Kartik Karkera, who made a winning debut at the Mumbai Marathon 2026 with a time of 2:19:55.

Women's Race Promises Intense Competition

The Indian elite women's line-up will feature the defending champion, Sanjivani Jadhav, who holds a 10K personal best of 34:02, set at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024, and has enjoyed consistent success across the domestic road racing circuit.

She won the Mumbai Marathon 2026 on debut and previously claimed the World 25K Kolkata 2024 title in 1:29:12.

She will face strong competition from Lili Das, who boasts a 10K personal best of 34:13 and has been a national champion in the 1500m.

Das, winner of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 edition, was the runner-up at the World 25K Kolkata 2024 edition.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru is one of the most prestigious running events in India, attracting both amateur and professional athletes. Such events are crucial for promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle among the Indian population, and often serve as qualifying races for international competitions.