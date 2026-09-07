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Ribhav Saroha To Lead India At Junior Davis Cup Finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 07, 2026 14:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the full lineup for India's junior Davis Cup team, led by Under-16 star Ribhav Saroha, as they prepare to compete against global tennis powerhouses in Cairo, Egypt, this November.

Key Points

  • India's Under-16 number one, Ribhav Saroha, will captain the junior Davis Cup team.
  • The team includes Hruthik Katakam and Tavish Pahwa, with Rana Banerjee as coach.
  • The junior Davis Cup Finals will take place in Cairo, Egypt, from November 2 to 8.
  • This marks the first time the tournament is hosted in an African nation.
  • The event will feature top international teams on clay courts at the Smash Sporting Club.

India's Under-16 number one Ribhav Saroha will lead the country at the junior Davis Cup Finals to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from November 2 to 8, the AITA announced on Monday.

Hruthik Katakam and Tavish Pahwa are the other two members of the team which will compete against top sides of the world such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czechia, Egypt, Spain, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Serbia, USA and Venezuela.

 

Rana Banerjee, who is associated with KSLTA and guided the team to the Finals, will travel as coach.

The tournament is being held in an African nation for the first time. The clay court event will be held at the Smash Sporting Club.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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