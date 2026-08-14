Tata Steel Divests Entire Stake In Jamshedpur Football Subsidiary

Tata Steel has announced the strategic divestment of its entire 100% equity stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL) to Churchill Brothers Sports Club for a nominal Rs 100, marking a significant corporate restructuring move.

IMAGE: Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Key Points Tata Steel is selling its full stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL).

The buyer is Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited.

The transaction is for a nominal consideration of Rs 100.

JFSPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary, had a turnover of Rs 32.23 crore in FY26.

The company's Committee of Directors approved the share transfer.

Tata Steel on Friday said the company will sell its entire stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited to Churchill Brothers Sports Club for a nominal amount of Rs 100.

Tata Steel Divests JFSPL

Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the steel major. In a filing, Tata Steel said its Committee of Directors -- set up by the company's board -- has approved the transfer of the entire 100 per cent equity stake comprising 4.08 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each held by Tata Steel Limited in JFSPL to Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited (Churchill) at a nominal consideration of Rs 100.

Following the approval of the Committee of Directors, Tata Steel Limited and Churchill have entered into a share purchase agreement setting out the terms and conditions governing the proposed transfer of Tata Steel's entire shareholding (100) in JFSPL to Churchill. Turnover of Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited in FY26 was Rs 32.23 crore.