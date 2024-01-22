News
Tata Steel Masters Chess: Gukesh stays in joint lead

Tata Steel Masters Chess: Gukesh stays in joint lead

Source: PTI
January 22, 2024 20:48 IST
IMAGE: With five points in his kitty from eight games, D Gukesh jointly leads the standings with Anish Giri of Holland. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2024

India's grandmaster D Gukesh remained in joint lead following a draw with women's world champion Ju Wenjun of China in the eighth round of the Tata Steel Masters Chess tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, the Netherlands, on Monday.

 

With five points in his kitty from eight games, Gukesh can be proud that he has been involved in maximum number of decisive game -- six in all -- in the tournament where many of his peers like to go for safety-first approach.

Gukesh jointly leads the standings with Anish Giri of Holland, who also played out a draw with Wei Yi of China.

Vidit Gujrathi was held to a draw by Alexander Donchenko of Slovenia and inched himself up to joint third spot on 4.5 points alongside compatriot Rameshbabu Praggnanadhaa who was held by Max Warmerdam of Holland.

Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia pushed down Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan in what was one of the two decisive games of the day. In the other one Alireza Firouza kept his hopes alive by cruising past reigning world champion Ding Liren of China.

Gukesh went for early complications yet again by opting for a lesser-played opening as black but Wenjun was quite up to the task in keeping things simple and pleasant for herself. As the players could not make much headway the draw was a just result.

Gujrathi was up against a Ragozin defense by Donchenko who played black, The pieces got traded at regular intervals and the players arrived at a rook and knight endgame with no hopes for either. The draw came vide repetition of moves.

Praggnanandhaa drew with Warmerdam in another queen pawn game of the day. The Bogo Indian defense by the Indian posed little problems for the dutchman and here too the pieces got traded in a heap. The game was drawn in the ensuing rook and pawns endgame.

In the challengers tournament being held simultaneously, Indian grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca raised visions of a good finish, defeating Anton Korobov of Ukraine in a game of fluctuating fortunes.

International Master Divya Deshmukh handed loss number six to Eline Roebers of Holland while D Harika drew with Jaime Santos Latasa of Spain.

Marc Andria Maurizzi of France leads this section on 5.5 points, a half point clear of Mendonca, Erwin L'Ami of Holland and A R Saleh Salem of UAE. Five rounds still remain in both sections.

Results round 8 Masters (Indians unless stated):

Vidit Gujrathi (4.5) drew with Alexander Donchenko (Slo, 2.5); Firouzja, Alireza (Fra, 5) beat Ding Liren (Chn, 3.5); Wei Yi (Chn, 4) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, ); Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 3) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 2.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 4.5) beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov (4.5); Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 3) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 3); Ju Wenjun (Chn, 3.5) drew with  D Gukesh (5); Max Warmerdam (Ned, 3.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (4.5).

Challengers: Divya Deshmukh (3.5) beat Eline Roebers (Ned, 2); Anton Korobov (Ukr, 4.5) lost to  Leon Luke Mendonca (5); Vrolijk Liam (Ned, 3.5) drew with Stefan Beukema (Bel, 2.5); Jaime Santos Latasa (Esp, 4.5) drew with D Harika (3.5); Hand Moke Niemann (Usa, 4) drew with Erwin L'Ami (Ned, 5); Yilmaz Mustafa (Tur, 3) lost to Daniel Dardha (Bel, 4.5); A R Saleh Salem (Uae, 5) lost to Marc`Andria Maurizzi (Fra, 5.5).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
