Tata Steel Chess: Gukesh's title hopes go up in smoke

Source: PTI
January 31, 2026 20:31 IST

IMAGE: World champion D Gukesh was held by Aravindh Chithambaram to be knocked out of the title race at the Tata Steel Masters 2026. Photograph: Tata Steel Chess/X

D Gukesh played out a draw with compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram, the result ending the reigning world champion's title hopes on a tough day for Indian players in the Tata Steel Masters 2026  in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands, on Saturday. 

R Praggnanandhaa was also on the receiving end against a now-rejuvenated Vincent Keymer.

With just two rounds remaining in the first super tournament of the year, it has turned out to be an all Uzbek duel as both Sindarov and Abdusattorov are locked on seven points each.

It remains to be seen who catches up with them but for now, it's Uzbekistan all the way.

For Arjun Erigaisi it was a tricky decision to make -- whether to go all out or just remain conservative. The Indian decided on an aggressive approach and was duly punished by Sindarov who recently won the World Chess Cup.

 

Gukesh will meet Niemann in the penultimate round followed by Keymer in the finale.

Round 11 results:

Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 6.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 7); R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 4.5) lost to Vincent Keymer (Ger, 6); D Gukesh (Ind, 5.5) drew with Aravindh Chithambaram (Ind, 4); Vldimir Fedoseev (Slo, 5.5) drew with Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 6); Anish Giri (Ned, 5.5) beat Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur, 5.5); Arjun Erigaisi (Ind, 4) lost to Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 7); Thai Dai Van Nguyen (Cze, 3) lost to Hans Moke Niemann (Usa, 6.5).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
