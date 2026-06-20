India's Grand Plan To Bring Formula One Back

India's Sports Ministry is actively pursuing the return of Formula One racing, establishing a dedicated Task Force to assess the feasibility and develop a comprehensive framework for hosting major motorsport events by 2028.

Key Points Indian Sports Ministry to form a Task Force to accelerate Formula One's return to the country.

The Task Force will assess challenges, benefits, and infrastructure requirements for hosting major motorsport events.

The primary goal is to host a Formula One race in India by 2028, with a comprehensive policy framework developed by next year.

India previously hosted F1 from 2011-2013, and the sport currently boasts a fanbase of 98 million in the country.

Motorsports will be integrated into the Government's 'Play in India' initiative to promote its growth and economic potential.

Seeking to accelerate the process of reviving Formula One in India, Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya on Saturday said a Task Force would be instituted "as soon as possible" to assess the challenges and benefits of hosting major motorsport events here.

In an interaction with select media, Mandaviya revealed that the move was an outcome of a recent meeting with all stakeholders, including officials from Formula One, Buddh International Circuit owners, the Adani Group, representatives of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), and young racers and motorsport enthusiasts.

Task Force To Drive Motorsport Growth

"...major outcome of the meeting is that the Ministry will constitute a dedicated four-five member Task Force to undertake a detailed assessment of the motorsports ecosystem in the country and examine the challenges associated with its growth," Mandaviya said.

"The Task Force will evaluate the international, economic, tourism, and investment benefits arising from hosting major motorsport events in India. It will also identify key priorities, infrastructure requirements, and operational needs necessary for the sustainable development of the sector and submit its recommendations to the Sports Ministry," he added.

The Task Force will have representation from FMSCI, Sports Ministry, the state government (in this case Uttar Pradesh as Buddh International Circuit is in Greater Noida), and the facility owners.

Strategic Assessment For F1 Return

Although the minister did not give a timeline for the entire exercise, he said that it would be done "as soon as possible" and the panel would be given three months to submit its report from the day it starts operations.

Based on the Task Force's findings, a comprehensive policy framework will be developed to promote motorsports in India.

"The idea is to have a Formula One race in India by 2028 and for that a necessary framework would be put in place by next year. Special emphasis will be placed on encouraging and supporting regional and grassroots motorsport centres," he said, revising his previous target of having a race by 2027.

India's Vision For Global Motorsports

"Motorsports will also be positioned as an important component of the Government's 'Play in India' initiative. There is an entire economy that can revolve around F1 and India has tremendous potential because the sport has a massive fanbase," the minister added.

The entire process will be implemented through a phased and systematic approach, with the Government of India committed to providing full support for the growth and advancement of motorsports in the country.

India hosted Formula 1 from 2011 to 2013 before the race was dropped from the calendar due to taxation and financial reasons.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently acknowledged the huge interest in India but had refrained from giving a timeline for its return, saying it would take the right investment and people for the plan to work out.

As per an F1 statement in December last year, the fanbase in India for the sport stood at 79 million. In less than six months, that number has grown to 98 million.