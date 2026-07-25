Mohanty And Singh Secure Spots In All-Around Final

Indian gymnasts Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh have successfully qualified for the prestigious men's all-around final at the Commonwealth Games, showcasing India's growing presence in artistic gymnastics.

Key Points Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the men's all-around final at the Commonwealth Games.

Mohanty scored 71.700 points, and Yogeshwar scored 71.400 points, securing their individual berths.

Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath and Yogeshwar were named second reserves for the rings and vault finals, respectively.

The Indian men's team finished seventh in the team competition with a cumulative score of 208.550.

Canada won gold, England silver, and Australia bronze in the men's team event.

India's Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the men's all-around final after finishing 17th and 18th respectively in the artistic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games.

Mohanty totalled 71.700 points, while Yogeshwar was close behind at 71.400. Both secured berths in the 24-man all-around final, subject to the two-per-country qualification rule.

Indian Gymnasts' Performance Highlights

In the apparatus events, Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath was named second reserve for the rings final after scoring 12.450, while Yogeshwar was also second reserve in the vault with 12.600.

India finished seventh in the men's team competition with a cumulative score of 208.550, trailing champions Canada by 32.850 points. Canada won the gold with 241.400, while England (238.250) and Australia (235.650) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

India had topped the team standings with 208.550 points after the completion of Subdivision 2. However, Canada, England and Australia overtook them during Subdivision 3, pushing the Indian team down to seventh in the final standings.