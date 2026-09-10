Indian Athletics Series Final Sees New National Record And Sable's Strong Return

Indian athletics witnessed a spectacular day at the Indian Athletics Series Final as Tanya Chaudhary shattered the women's hammer throw national record and Avinash Sable made a dominant return to the 3000m steeplechase, setting a strong tone for the upcoming Asian Games.

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Key Points Tanya Chaudhary set a new women's hammer throw national record of 68.35m at the Indian Athletics Series Final.

Avinash Sable marked a triumphant return to the 3000m steeplechase, winning his first race in the event in over a year.

The event served as a vital preparatory meet for Indian athletes selected for the upcoming Asian Games.

Winners, including Chaudhary and Sable, received a prize of Rs 1 lakh each from the lucrative Rs 65 lakh prize fund.

Other notable performances included wins by Harita Bhadra (women's 100m), Animesh Kujur (men's 100m), Rohit Yadav (men's javelin throw), and Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men's shot put).

Tanya Chaudhary shattered the women's hammer throw national record to take the unexpected spotlight while Avinash Sable registered an emphatic win in his first 3000m steeplechase race in more than a year at the Indian Athletics Series Final here on Thursday. The 22-year-old Tanya, representing Uttar Pradesh, sent the chain and iron to a distance of 68.35m, bettering state-mate Anushka Yadav's earlier national record of 67.02m set in June. Anushka finished second with 66.34m. Both Tanya and Anushka are in the Asian Games team.

Sable's Strong Comeback

Star steeplechaser Sable, representing Maharashtra, won the men's 3000m steeplechase race in a time of 8 minute 32.39 seconds in his first race in the distance in more than a year. Sable, 31, has run just one race -- that also 5000m race in Belgium in August -- this season after undergoing an ACL surgery last year. He won a gold in 3000m steeplechase and a silver in 5000m in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has also requested the Asian Games organisers to accept Sable's entry in the 5000m also, though his participation in the pet event of 3000m steeplechase is confirmed. "I have been training for both 3000m steeplechase and 5000m. I am hoping to run in both in the Asian Games," Sable said.

Lucrative Prize Money For Athletes

Both Tanya and Sable pocketed the winner's prize of Rs 1 lakh each. The national federation has made one-day meet lucrative by introducing a total prize fund of Rs 65 lakh. The winner in each of the 30 events will pocket Rs one lakh each. The second place finishers will receive Rs 50,000 each while the athletes who ended at third, fourth, fifth and sixth will get Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 each respectively.

Tanya's Journey To Record Breaking

Tanya said she has been chasing the national record for the past three years. "My previous personal best is 63.91m. I have done 65m-plus two-three times (at the inter-university level) but those were not counted as official. Now, I am able to do it (break the national record). So, it is a new beginning," she said. "I was not nervous. Normally, I used to be nervous. But, I was focused on my technique today. So, I was not nervous." Tanya trains along with Anushka at the same ground at Bhagpat in Uttar Pradesh under different coaches. "I am very happy. We both are from the same ground. So, there is healthy competition between us. So, it is good for both of us to move forward." She could not breach the Asian Games qualifying mark but made it to the team for the mega event in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. "Because of an injury, I could not breach the qualifying mark. But, now I feel that I will do better. In fact, I had multiple injuries at the same time, one a hamstring, the second a stress injury in the femur bone. The injuries were going on since January. "I was managing (the injuries). But, the injuries kept on increasing. In April, I got an MRI done. I worked with my coach again and now, I am back." Asked about any thoughts of touching 70m mark in the near future, Tanya said, "I haven't done it (70m) in practice yet. But, 70m is not that far. It is around 1.5 meters more. I will reach 70 meters soon."

Other Key Performances At The Meet

Maharashtra's Harita Bhadra, one of the six late additions to the Asian Games-bound team, won the women's 100m dash in a time of 11.22 seconds, though she will not run in the shortest sprint in the Games. She has been entered for 200m and 4x100m relay. The national record in women's 100m stands at 11.17 seconds in the name of Dutee Chand. "It's just a fun race and I never expected I will run this fast," Bhadra said later.

Odisha's Animesh Kujur emerged as the fastest man of the meet, winning the 100m in 10.21 seconds while national record holder Gurindervir Singh of Punjab was second with 10.32 seconds. The men's javelin throw event was won by Rohit Yadav with an effort of 81.10m while Glasgow Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Yashvir Singh, representing Rajasthan, was third with 80.40m. Defending Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor of Punjab won the men's shot put event with 20.64m.

Asian Games Preparations Underway

The Indian Athletics Series Final was being held as part of the tune-up of the Asian Games-bound track and field athletes. Almost all the athletes from the 77-member Indian team for the Asian Games, except a few such as long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, high jumper Sarvesh Kushare and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, took part in the meet.