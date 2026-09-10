Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Chaudhary sets new national hammer throw record

Indian athlete Tanya Chaudhary has made history by shattering the women's hammer throw national record at the Indian Athletics Series Final, marking a significant achievement for the Asian Games team member.

IMAGE: Tanya Chaudhary unleashed a record-breaking 68.35m in round 5 to win gold in the women's hammer throw at the Indian Athletics Final Series in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Tanya Chaudhary shattered the women's hammer throw national record.

She achieved a distance of 68.35m at the Indian Athletics Series Final.

The previous national record of 67.02m was held by state-mate Anushka Yadav.

Both Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav are members of the Asian Games team.

Chaudhary received Rs 1 lakh for her record-breaking win.

Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Chaudhary shattered the women's hammer throw national record to take the unexpected spotlight at the Indian Athletics Series Final in New Delhi on Thursday.

Tanya sent the chain and iron to a distance of 68.35m, bettering state-mate Anushka Yadav's earlier national record of 67.02m set in June.

Anushka finished second with 66.34m.

Both Tanya and Anushka are in the Asian Games team.

Tanya pocketed Rs 1 lakh for the effort, while Anushka received Rs 50,000.