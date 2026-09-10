Home  » Sports » Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Chaudhary sets new national hammer throw record

Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Chaudhary sets new national hammer throw record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: September 10, 2026 19:09 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Indian athlete Tanya Chaudhary has made history by shattering the women's hammer throw national record at the Indian Athletics Series Final, marking a significant achievement for the Asian Games team member.

Tanya Chaudhary

IMAGE: Tanya Chaudhary unleashed a record-breaking 68.35m in round 5 to win gold in the women's hammer throw at the Indian Athletics Final Series in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points

  • Tanya Chaudhary shattered the women's hammer throw national record.
  • She achieved a distance of 68.35m at the Indian Athletics Series Final.
  • The previous national record of 67.02m was held by state-mate Anushka Yadav.
  • Both Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav are members of the Asian Games team.
  • Chaudhary received Rs 1 lakh for her record-breaking win.

Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Chaudhary shattered the women's hammer throw national record to take the unexpected spotlight at the Indian Athletics Series Final in New Delhi on Thursday.

Tanya sent the chain and iron to a distance of 68.35m, bettering state-mate Anushka Yadav's earlier national record of 67.02m set in June.

 

Anushka finished second with 66.34m.

Both Tanya and Anushka are in the Asian Games team.

Tanya pocketed Rs 1 lakh for the effort, while Anushka received Rs 50,000.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

tanya chaudharyhammer thrownational recordindian athleticsanushka yadav

More From Rediff

PIX: Gauff saves two match-points to enter US Open semis

PIX: Gauff saves two match-points to enter US Open semis
US Open PIX: Rybakina makes US Open semis, takes No. 1 spot

US Open PIX: Rybakina makes US Open semis, takes No. 1 spot
Champions League PIX: Barcelona Rout Feyenoord

Champions League PIX: Barcelona Rout Feyenoord

Related Stories

18-year-old record breaker Anushka eyes Neeraj Chopra-like popularity

18-year-old record breaker Anushka eyes Neeraj Chopra-like popularity

Quick Links

Tanya ChaudharyIndian Athletics Series FinalAsian GamesUttar PradeshAnushka YadavNew DelhiIndian Athletics Final Series

Web Stories

Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know

Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know
Tecno Pova 8 Pro Available In New Look

Tecno Pova 8 Pro Available In New Look
Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Price

Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Price

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026