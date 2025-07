Tanvi, Vennala enter Badminton Asia Jr singles semis

IMAGE: Vennala Kalagotla overcame a strong challenge from Thailand's Janyaporn Meepanthong to enter the semi-finals at the Badminton Asia Juniors Individual Championships. Photograph: Badminton Association of India

India's young shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla continued their impressive run as they advanced to the semi-finals at the Badminton Asia Juniors Individual Championships, in Solo, Indonesia, on Friday.



Second seed Tanvi maintained her dominant form in the women's singles, defeating fifth seed Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan of Indonesia 21-19, 21-14 in a swift 35-minute

match.Tanvi has been in sublime touch throughout the tournament, securing all her wins in straight games so far.Joining her in the last-four is Vennala, who braved a strong challenge from Thailand's Janyaporn Meepanthong in a gripping 58-minute contest.

Vennala took the opening game 21-18 with some sharp rallies, but Janyaporn fought back to bag the second 21-17, forcing the match into a decider.



In the final game, Vennala pulled ahead in the closing stages, eventually sealing a 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 victory to earn her semifinal berth.



Both Indians now face Chinese opponents in the semi-finals, with Tanvi set to take on eighth seed Yin Yi Qing and Vennala going up against Liu Si Ya.