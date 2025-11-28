HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tanvi, Unnati march into Syed Modi International semis

Tanvi, Unnati march into Syed Modi International semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 28, 2025 19:51 IST

Tanvi Sharma

IMAGE: Tanvi Sharma made short work of Hong Kong's Lo Sin Yan Happy in a quarterfinal encounter that lasted just 38 minutes. Photograph: BAI Media

Tanvi Sharma crushed Hong Kong's Lo Sin Yan Happy in straight games to storm into the semifinals while Unnati Hooda and Kidambi Srikanth also made their way into the last four of the Syed Modi International Super 300, in Lucknow on Friday.

In women's singles, the 16-year-old Tanvi, who had earlier defeated former world champion Nozomi Okuhara from Japan, needed only 38 minutes to wke out a 21-13, 21-19 win over Lo Sin.

Tanvi will take on fifth seeded Hina Akechi of Japan, who got the better of third seed Sung Shuo Yun 21-8, 21-15 in the other quarterfinal.

Unnati was made to work hard by compatriot Rakshitha Sree Santosh R in the quarterfinal, before winning 21-15, 13-21, 21-16. She will face off against fourth seed Neslihan Arin in the semifinals, after the Turkish player beat India's Isharani Baruah 21-19, 13-21, 21-15.

In men's singles, Srikanth made it to the semis after his opponent Priyanshu Rajawat retired at the score of 21-14, 11-4. Srikanth will take on Mithun Manjunath, who defeated Manraj Singh 21-18, 21-13 in the last eight.

Singapore's Jason Teh, the men's top seed, lost 19-21, 21-12, 20-22 in an hour and five minutes against Minoru Koga of Japan, who will take on Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan in the semifinals.

 

In women's doubles, top seeds Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly defeated fifth seeds Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci 21-15, 21-16 to enter the semifinals.

Treesa will also feature in the mixed doubles semifinal alongside Hariharan Amsakarunan after the pair defeated Australia's Andika Ramadiansyah and Nozomi Shimizu 21-18, 21-14 in the quarterfinals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
