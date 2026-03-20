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Home  » Sports » Unseeded Tanvi Sharma Advances to Orleans Masters Semifinals with Upset Win

Unseeded Tanvi Sharma Advances to Orleans Masters Semifinals with Upset Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 20, 2026 19:19 IST

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Indian badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma delivers a stunning upset against Japan's Natsuki Nidaira, advancing to the semifinals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 tournament.

Photograph: Tanvi Sharma/Instagram

Photograph: Tanvi Sharma/Instagram

Key Points

  • Tanvi Sharma, a 17-year-old Indian badminton player, stunned sixth-seeded Natsuki Nidaira of Japan at the Orleans Masters.
  • Sharma's impressive performance secured her a spot in the semifinals of the prestigious Super 300 tournament.
  • The young shuttler's victory came in straight games, showcasing her dominance on the court.
  • In men's doubles, the Indian team of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun were defeated by an Indonesian duo.
  • Isharani Baruah and Malvika Bansod are set to compete in an all-Indian quarterfinal match.

India's Tanvi Sharma stunned Japan's sixth seed Natsuki Nidaira in straight games to storm into the semifinals of USD 250,000 Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who is a silver medallist at the BWF World Junior Championships, registered a 21-14 21-14 in 43 minutes in the women's singles quarterfinals.

 

Tanvi, who is the youngest Indian to reach a BWF World Tour final at the 2025 US Open Super 300, will take on either former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan or Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh next.

Other Matches at the Orleans Masters

In the men's doubles quarterfinals, Leo Carnando and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia ended the campaign of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun with a 21-12, 22-20 win.

Later in the day, Isharani Baruah and Malvika Bansod will lock horns in an all-Indian quarterfinal clash.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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