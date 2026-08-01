Indian Shuttler Tanvi Sharma Dominates To Secure Taipei Open Final Berth

Rising Indian badminton star Tanvi Sharma has powered into the women's singles final of the Taipei Open Super 300, showcasing her exceptional talent and continued ascent in the international circuit.
Young Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma stormed into the women's singles final of the Taipei Open Super 300 with a straight-game victory over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun
Key Points
- Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma reached the Taipei Open Super 300 women's singles final.
- Sharma defeated Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun in straight games (21-17, 21-11) in a 33-minute semifinal.
- The 17-year-old will face either compatriot Unnati Hooda or Vietnam's sixth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh in the final.
- Tanvi Sharma is a Junior World Championships silver medallist with a rapid rise in badminton.
- Her recent achievements include runner-up finishes at US Open Super 300, Odisha Masters Super 100, and Guwahati Masters Super 100, plus wins at Bonn International and Denmark Challenge.
here on Saturday. The 17-year-old from Punjab, who finished runner-up at last year's US Open Super 300, outclassed Yu-Hsun 21-17 21-11 in a one-sided semifinal that lasted just 33 minutes.