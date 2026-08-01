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Indian Shuttler Tanvi Sharma Dominates To Secure Taipei Open Final Berth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 01, 2026 10:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rising Indian badminton star Tanvi Sharma has powered into the women's singles final of the Taipei Open Super 300, showcasing her exceptional talent and continued ascent in the international circuit.

Key Points

  • Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma reached the Taipei Open Super 300 women's singles final.
  • Sharma defeated Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun in straight games (21-17, 21-11) in a 33-minute semifinal.
  • The 17-year-old will face either compatriot Unnati Hooda or Vietnam's sixth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh in the final.
  • Tanvi Sharma is a Junior World Championships silver medallist with a rapid rise in badminton.
  • Her recent achievements include runner-up finishes at US Open Super 300, Odisha Masters Super 100, and Guwahati Masters Super 100, plus wins at Bonn International and Denmark Challenge.
Young Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma stormed into the women's singles final of the Taipei Open Super 300 with a straight-game victory over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun
here on Saturday. The 17-year-old from Punjab, who finished runner-up at last year's US Open Super 300, outclassed Yu-Hsun 21-17 21-11 in a one-sided semifinal that lasted just 33 minutes.

Sharma's Path To The Final

The Junior World Championships silver medallist will take on either compatriot Unnati Hooda or Vietnam's sixth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh in Sunday's title clash. Tanvi, who was part of India's gold medal-winning squad at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships, has enjoyed a rapid rise over the last two years. Besides finishing runner-up at the Odisha Masters Super 100 and Guwahati Masters Super 100 in 2025, she has won the Bonn International in 2024 and the Denmark Challenge in 2025.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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