Tanvi Sharma Falls to Okuhara in Orleans Masters Semifinal

Indian badminton player Tanvi Sharma's impressive run at the Orleans Masters Super 300 tournament ended in the semifinals with a loss to former world champion Nozomi Okuhara, highlighting areas for improvement in her game.

Photograph: Tanvi Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Tanvi Sharma lost to Nozomi Okuhara in straight games in the Orleans Masters Super 300 semifinal.

Sharma struggled with errors and control, allowing Okuhara to dominate the match.

Okuhara's experience and strategic play proved too much for the young Indian shuttler.

Despite a brief comeback in the second game, Sharma couldn't maintain consistency against Okuhara.

Unable to rein in her errors, India's teen shuttler Tanvi Sharma went down in straight games against former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles semifinals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 tournament here on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Indian, a World Junior Championships silver medallist, struggled with her length and control throughout the match, losing 9-21, 16-21 in 35 minutes to the 31-year-old Okuhara, a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist and 2017 world champion.

Tanvi came into the match with a win under her belt against Okuhara at the Syed Modi International last year in a thrilling three-game contest.

Match Analysis

Known for her long rallies, Okuhara opened up a 3-0 lead and then moved to 6-3 as Tanvi committed a string of unforced errors.

The Japanese used her deception effectively, while Tanvi continued to miss the lines, trailing 6-11 at the interval.

Okuhara constructed her rallies smartly, moving her opponent around the court and finishing with steep smashes. Tanvi, on the other hand, looked out of sorts as most of her strokes went wide or long, allowing Okuhara to surge to 19-7.

A well-placed cross-court smash after a rally kept Tanvi alive briefly before Okuhara earned 12 game points with another attacking stroke.

Okuhara miscued a net shot but Tanvi hit long again to concede the opening game.

Second Game Struggle

Coach Park tried to motivate Tanvi during the break, urging her to stay aggressive and back herself. However, the script followed a similar pattern after the change of sides as Okuhara again raced to a 3-0 lead.

Tanvi's forehand strokes repeatedly went wide, into the net, or long, leaving her visibly frustrated. The Indian struggled to control her shots, though at 4-7, a fine net shot set up a smash to keep her in the contest.

But such moments were few and far between as Okuhara maintained control, moving to 10-6 with another precise smash. Yet another wide shot from Tanvi handed Okuhara a four-point cushion at the interval.

After the break, the Indian fought back briefly to level at 12-12 after Okuhara made a series of unforced errors and Tanvi produced a sharp smash. At 14-13, Okuhara won a 25-shot rally, the longest of the match at that stage, before a cross-court smash took her closer to victory.

At 18-14, Okuhara produced a brilliant diving save on her right to move within two points of the win.

Tanvi then sprayed wide again to hand Okuhara five match points. She saved one with a cross-court smash before Okuhara sealed the match with a fine slice winner.