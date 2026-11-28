Teen badminton star Tanvi Sharma showcased a remarkable comeback to defeat Unnati Hooda in an all-Indian semifinal, securing her spot in the Syed Modi India International Super 300 final.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Teen sensation Tanvi Sharma defeated compatriot Unnati Hooda in the women's singles semifinal of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament.

Sharma, the 17-year-old second seed, recovered from losing the first game to win the match 11-21, 21-10, 21-13.

This victory marks Sharma's second final appearance of the season, following her Taipei Open Super 300 win earlier this year.

She is set to face Thailand's fourth seed Supanida Katethong in Sunday's summit clash.

The all-Indian semifinal featured fast-paced rallies, with Sharma dominating the second and third games after an erratic start.

Teen sensation Tanvi Sharma recovered from a game down to beat compatriot Unnati Hooda in an all-Indian women's singles semifinal and reach the final of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament in Lucknow on Saturday.

Sharma Secures Final Berth

The 17-year-old second seed, who won the Taipei Open Super 300 earlier this year, defeated third seed Hooda 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 to seal her second final appearance of the season.

She will face Thailand's fourth seed Supanida Katethong in Sunday's summit clash. Katethong beat top seed Riko Gunji of Japan 21-16, 20-22, 21-10 in the other semifinal.

Top seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand of India will face third seeds Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr of Ukraine in the women's doubles later in the day.

In mixed doubles, India's Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan, however, lost 17-21, 18-21 to Malaysia's Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi in the semifinals.

Thrilling All-Indian Semifinal

The match between the two Indian shuttlers moved at a frenetic pace, with short and sharp rallies. Hooda kept things simple in the opening game, playing some impressive shots, while Tanvi was too erratic. Hooda raced to a 9-2 lead with a winner, and a tight net shot gave her a six-point cushion.

After the break, Hooda stretched the lead to 16-8 with some fine winners, helped by Tanvi's continued unforced errors. She earned game points with a quick follow-up at the net and sealed the game immediately with an angled drop.

Sharma's Dominant Comeback

Tanvi was a different player after the change of ends, opening up a 7-1 lead with her sharp stroke-play.

A service error into the net from Hooda made it 9-3, and Tanvi then unleashed a brutal smash and won a net duel to go into the interval 11-4 up.

Tanvi quickly moved to 14-5, while Hooda continued to miss her shots, twice landing wide of the lines to trail 10-19.

Another fine shot gave Tanvi 10 game points, and she levelled the match when Hooda found the net.

In the decider, Tanvi continued to dominate with her precision to lead 6-3. She moved to 9-6, and a straight smash down the line gave her a five-point advantage at the break.

It was soon 17-9 for Tanvi, who earned seven match points when Hooda found the net. She sealed the win when Hooda sprayed a shot wide.