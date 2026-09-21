India Names Strong Squad For BWF World Junior Championships

India's promising 18-member junior badminton squad, featuring top talents like Tanvi Patri, is set to compete at the BWF World Junior Championships in Cairo, aiming to build on their previous bronze medal success.
Asian U-17 champion Tanvi Patri, silver medallist Shaina Manimuthu and India Junior International GP winner Dev Ruparelia will spearhead the country's 18-member squad for the BWF World Junior Championships. The tournament will be held in Cairo, Egypt, from October 5-10. The selection of the Indian squad was announced following selection trials held at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati from September 18 to 21, in accordance with the guidelines established by the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) Junior Selection Committee.
Key Points
- India announces an 18-member junior badminton squad for the BWF World Junior Championships in Cairo, Egypt.
- The squad includes Asian U-17 champion Tanvi Patri, Shaina Manimuthu, and India Junior International GP winner Dev Ruparelia.
- Selection trials were held at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, ensuring fair opportunity for all players.
- India, a bronze medallist in the previous edition, is in Group D1 and aims to reach the quarterfinals.
- The tournament will feature new 3x55 relay and 3x15 scoring systems for the Suhandinata Cup and individual events, respectively.