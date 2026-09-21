India Names Strong Squad For BWF World Junior Championships

India's promising 18-member junior badminton squad, featuring top talents like Tanvi Patri, is set to compete at the BWF World Junior Championships in Cairo, aiming to build on their previous bronze medal success.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points India announces an 18-member junior badminton squad for the BWF World Junior Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

The squad includes Asian U-17 champion Tanvi Patri, Shaina Manimuthu, and India Junior International GP winner Dev Ruparelia.

Selection trials were held at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, ensuring fair opportunity for all players.

India, a bronze medallist in the previous edition, is in Group D1 and aims to reach the quarterfinals.

The tournament will feature new 3x55 relay and 3x15 scoring systems for the Suhandinata Cup and individual events, respectively.

India's Championship Prospects

New Scoring Formats And Training Camp

Full Indian Squad Details

Asian U-17 champion Tanvi Patri, silver medallist Shaina Manimuthu and India Junior International GP winner Dev Ruparelia will spearhead the country's 18-member squad for the BWF World Junior Championships. The tournament will be held in Cairo, Egypt, from October 5-10. The selection of the Indian squad was announced following selection trials held at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati from September 18 to 21, in accordance with the guidelines established by the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) Junior Selection Committee.The fifth seeded India won the bronze medal in their last edition of the tournament. India are in Group D1 alongside Peru and Brazil. In order to make the quarterfinals, India will have to top Group D1 and win a play-off match against the winner of D2, which features ninth seeds Indonesia, Macau China, and Senegal. "India has a strong chance of delivering another impressive performance," said BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra in a statement. "Our junior players are carrying good momentum from the U17 Asian Championships, where the team reached the final. We waited for the medal-winning players to return before completing the selection trials to ensure everyone had a fair opportunity."The BAI informed that as per the BWF Council decision for 2026, the Suhandinata Cup will be played under the new 3x55 relay scoring system. "The individual events for the Eye Level Cups, scheduled from October 11 to 17, will be conducted under the 3x15 scoring system," it added. The Indian squad will undergo a dedicated World Junior Camp at the NCE in Guwahati from September 25 to October 2.Squad: Boys' singles: Nishchal Chand, Dev Ruparelia, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Akhil Reddy Bobba. Girls' singles: Parul Choudhary, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Shaina Manimuthu, Tanvi Patri. Boys' doubles: Aathish Sreenivas PV/Yogansh Singh, Pavan Suresh/Punith Suresh. Girls' doubles: Aanya Bisht/Angel Punera, Diya Bheemaiah B/Baruni Parshwal. Mixed doubles: Divyansh Agrawal/Varna Prabhuanand, Yogansh Singh/Aanya Bisht.