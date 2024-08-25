News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tanvi Patri wins Asian Under-15 badminton title

Tanvi Patri wins Asian Under-15 badminton title

Source: PTI
August 25, 2024 12:19 IST
IMAGE: Tanvi Patri, 13, didn't drop a single game across the five matches enroute to winning the title. Photograph: BAI Media/X

India's Tanvi Patri clinched the Under-15 girls singles title at the Badminton Asia Under-17 and Under-15 Junior Championships after she defeated Thi Thu Huyen Nguyen of Vietnam in straight games in the final in Chengdu, China on Sunday.

The 13-year-old Patri, seeded No. 1, wrapped up the proceedings in just 34 minutes as she cruised to a 22-20,21-11 victory over her second-seeded opponent in the summit clash.

With the feat, Parti joins the likes of Samiya Imad Farooqui and Tasnim Mir who had won the U-15 girls singles crown in 2017 and 2019

respectively.

Such was Patri's domination throughout the tournament that she didn't drop a single game across the five matches that she played.

In the final, Patri was trailing 11-17 but kept her calm as Nguyen made a series of unforced errors. The Indian grabbed the opportunity with both hands to claim the first game.

Patri continued the winning momentum, dominating the second game from the start to eventually seal the match and clinch the gold medal.

 

India returns with a haul of two medals, including a gold and a bronze.

Gnana Dattu TT had won the bronze medal in the U-17 boys singles event on Saturday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
