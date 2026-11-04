Indian Shuttler Tanvi Patri Creates History At Youth Olympics

Indian badminton sensation Tanvi Patri has etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the Youth Olympic Games badminton semifinals, showcasing her remarkable talent on the international stage.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points Tanvi Patri became the first Indian woman to reach the badminton semifinals at the Youth Olympic Games on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old from Odisha defeated Thailand's Kungkaew Kakanik to secure her spot in the last four.

She is set to face Japan's Yuzuno Watanabe in the semifinal, having previously lost to her in the 2024 Pathum Thani Junior International Series.

Only three Indian male shuttlers, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Aditya Joshi, had previously reached the badminton semifinals at the Youth Olympics.

Tanvi Patri also holds the distinction of being the first Indian to win both the continental U-15 and U-17 titles.

Talented shuttler Tanvi Patri on Wednesday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the badminton semifinals at the Youth Olympic Games here.

Tanvi Patri's Historic Achievement

The 15-year-old from Odisha defeated Thailand's Kungkaew Kakanik 21-17, 21-13 to enter the last four.

Tanvi, who trains at the Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru, will face Japan's Yuzuno Watanabe in the semifinal. The two had met at the 2024 Pathum Thani Junior International Series in Thailand, where Tanvi suffered a 14-21, 10-21 defeat.

Only three Indian shuttlers, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Aditya Joshi had previously reached the badminton semifinals at the Youth Olympics.

Prannoy won silver at the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010, while Lakshya also finished runner-up at the 2018 Games in Buenos Aires. Aditya reached the boys' singles semifinals in 2014 but returned without a medal.

Tanvi had earlier won the girls' singles U-17 title at the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Championships in Chengdu, China, in an all-Indian final. She thus became the first Indian to win both the continental U-15 and U-17 titles.