Youth Olympic Games silver medallist Tanvi Patri spearheaded a strong Indian contingent, securing her spot in the main draw of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament alongside many other promising Indian shuttlers.

IMAGE: Tanvi

Key Points Youth Olympic Games silver medallist Tanvi Patri defeated Egypt's Doha Hany 21-7, 21-11 to enter the main draw of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament on Tuesday.

Patri, who clinched silver last month at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games, will face Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi in the first round.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun and Sai Pratheek K/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi secured wins, with the latter stunning eighth seeds from England.

Numerous other Indian pairs and individuals, including Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra and Aditi Bhatt/Shravani Walekar, also qualified for the main draws across various categories.

Youth Olympic Games silver medallist Tanvi Patri beat Egypt's Doha Hany to enter the main draw of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The Odisha teenager, who clinched silver in women's singles badminton at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games last month, registered a 21-7, 21-11 win over Hany in the women's singles qualifying round.

In September, Patri won the U-17 girls' singles title at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Chengdu. Before that, she claimed her maiden senior international title at the Polytron Pontianak International Challenge in Indonesia in August.

Patri will face Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi in the first round.

Tanvi Patri's Journey And Next Challenge

In men's doubles, third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun recovered from losing the second game to outwit compatriots Abinash Mohanty and Ayush Pattanayak 21-13, 21-23, 21-9 and reach the second round.

Sai Pratheek K and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi stunned eighth seeds Alex Green and Zach Russ of England 17-21, 22-20, 21-19.

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy lost to France's Mael Cattoen and Lucas Renoir 21-23, 21-18, 17-21.

Brothers Viplav and Viraj Kuvale went down 18-21, 14-21 to Thai seventh seeds Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-nga, while Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Pochana Arjun Reddy lost 7-21, 10-21 to fifth seeds Chen Cheng Kuan and Liu Kuang Heng of Chinese Taipei.

Indian Men's Doubles Pairs Advance

In women's doubles, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra defeated Sakshi Gahlawat and Divya R Balasubramanian 21-10, 21-7, while Shreya Balaji and Pranavi Natarajan outclassed Hrissha Dubey and Mehreen Riza 21-12, 21-11.

Samriddhi Singh and Amolika Singh Sisodiya overcame Nayana S Oasis and Varshini Viswanath Sri 21-13, 21-11 in another match.

Aditi Bhatt and Shravani Walekar registered a 21-15, 18-21, 21-11 win over Sonali Singh and Ritika Thaker, while Manya Ralhan and Reshika Uthayasooriyan edged past Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat 21-13, 21-23, 21-19.

Strong Showing In Women's Doubles

Besides Patri, the Indians who qualified for the main draws are Shashwat Dalal, Pranay Shettigar, Surya Charisma Tamiri, Suraj Goala/Nicholas Raj, Arya Thakore/Dhruv Thakore and Ashith Surya/Ganesh Vittalji.

In women's doubles, Rashmi Ganesh/Amrutha Pramuthesh, Diya Bheemaiah/Baruni Parshwal, Neysa Cariappa/Pravandhika Raghavan and Ruchi Chahal/Lakshita Jaglan also made the cut.

Divyam Arora/Shravani Walekar and Mithileish P Krishnan/Varna Prabhuanand also qualified for the mixed doubles main draw.