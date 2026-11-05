Tanvi Patri first Indian woman to reach Youth Olympics badminton final

15-year-old Indian shuttler Tanvi Patri has etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the Youth Olympic Games badminton final, securing a guaranteed medal for the nation.

IMAGE: Tanvi Patri edged Japan's second seed Yuzuno Watanabe in a thrilling semi-final of the women's singles badminton tournament at the Youth Olympic Games. Photograph: BAI

Key Points Tanvi Patri is the first Indian woman to reach the Youth Olympic Games badminton final.

She defeated Japan's second seed Yuzuno Watanabe in a thrilling three-game semi-final.

This achievement guarantees India its first-ever women's singles medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

Tanvi will face China's Yi Xin Zhang, a World Junior Championships gold medallist, in the final.

Shuttler Tanvi Patri made history on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian badminton player to reach the Youth Olympic Games final in women's singles and assuring the first medal in this discipline for India.

The 15-year-old produced a spirited performance to edge Japan's second seed Yuzuno Watanabe 21-14, 11-21, 21-19 in a thrilling three-game 54-minute semi-final.

A Nail-Biting Semi-Final

The contest turned out to be a closely-fought battle, with both players matching each other shot for shot and refusing to give away easy points.

Tanvi started strongly to take the opening game 21-14, but Watanabe fought back in the second, winning it 21-11 to force the match into a decider.

In the deciding third game, both players went neck and neck in an intense battle.

Tanvi, however, held her nerve in the crucial moments and edged past her Japanese opponent 21-19 to seal a memorable victory and book her place in the gold medal match.

India's Historic Achievement

With this achievement, Tanvi has become the first Indian woman to reach the badminton final at the Youth Olympic Games, guaranteeing the country its first-ever women's singles medal at the event.

Her run to the final marks another significant milestone for Indian badminton at the Youth Olympic Games.

H S Prannoy won silver at the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010, while Lakshya Sen finished runner-up in Buenos Aires in 2018. Aditya Joshi had reached the boys' singles semi-finals in 2014.

Tanvi will now turn her attention to the final, where she will look to cap her historic campaign with a gold medal. The Indian will face Yi Xin Zhang of China in the final, who recently won gold at the World Junior Championships. Their only previous meeting was at the Asia Junior Championships quarter-final this year where Tanvi lost a close battle 18-21, 16-21.