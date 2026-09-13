Tanvi Patri beats Shaina Manimuthu, adds Asian U-17 crown to rising trophy cabinet

Tanvi Patri overcame compatriot Shaina Manimuthu in a three-game final to clinch the Asian U-17 title, adding another major trophy to her breakthrough 2026 season.

IMAGE: Tanvi Patri poses with the medal after winning the U-17 title at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Chengdu, China, on Sunday. Photograph: BAI Media

Key Points Tanvi Patri rallied past Shaina Manimuthu in three games to win the Asian U-17 girls' singles title in an all-Indian final.

The 15-year-old added the continental crown to a breakthrough 2026 season featuring two international and national-level titles.

Patri survived a demanding draw featuring opponents from China and Japan before showing composure in two three-game matches.

India retained the U-17 girls' singles title, while Aaditya Singh Negi and Tanmay Verma added a bronze in U-15 boys’ doubles.

Fifteen-year-old Tanvi Patri added another major title to her breakthrough 2026 season, beating compatriot Shaina Manimuthu 11-15, 15-10, 15-12 in an all-Indian final to win the girls' singles U-17 crown at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.

The Odisha youngster had to recover from a slow start before taking control of the final. After losing the opening game, Patri stepped up her pace and accuracy to level the contest before holding her nerve in a tight deciding game.

Another Landmark Season

The continental title further underlines Patri’s rapid rise. She won her first international title at the Pontianak International Challenge and followed it with the All India Junior U-19 Badminton Ranking Tournament in Bengaluru earlier this year.

She also adds the U-17 Asian crown to the U-15 Asian title she won in 2024.

As the second seed, Patri faced a demanding route to the final. After a first-round bye, she edged China's Zhou Jing Li 18-16, 12-15, 15-13 before beating Japan’s Shizuku Kashio 15-9, 15-12.

She then produced a commanding 15-8, 15-8 win over China’s Lin Heng Men in the quarterfinals.

Patri Holds Firm in Decider

IMAGE: Tanvi Patri and Shaina Manimuthu (extreme left) on the podium. Photograph: BCCI

The semifinal proved another test of her composure as Patri overcame China's Yu Ying Gui 15-9, 11-15, 15-11.

She carried that resilience into the final against Manimuthu, who had also enjoyed an impressive campaign.

The sixth seed Manimuthu defeated Japan’s Yui Itabashi in the quarterfinals before beating another Japanese opponent, Anon Okimoto, 15-13, 15-12 in the semifinals.

The result set up a rematch of the Bengaluru junior final.

India Retain U-17 Title

Patri’s victory means India have retained the U-17 girls’ singles title for a second successive year, following Diksha Sudhakar’s triumph in 2025.

Manimuthu, last year’s U-15 Asian champion, took silver.

India also added a bronze in the U-15 boys' doubles, with Aaditya Singh Negi and Tanmay Verma reaching the semifinals.

They lost 5-15, 10-15 to Chinese Taipei's Bo Lin Ho and Jui En Hou on Saturday, completing a strong overall showing for the Indian contingent.