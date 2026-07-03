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Indian Squash Star Tanvi Khanna Stages Epic Comeback For Mumbai Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 03, 2026 20:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash sensation Tanvi Khanna showcased incredible resilience, fighting back from two games down to clinch her fifth PSA title at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Mumbai.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Tanvi Khanna won the women's title at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Mumbai.
  • She staged a remarkable comeback, defeating Egyptian second seed Farida Walid 3-2 after being two games down.
  • This victory marks the 29-year-old Indian player's fifth PSA title.
  • Malaysia's Mohammad Syafiq Kamal secured the men's title at the same event.

India's Tanvi Khanna rallied from two games down to pull off a thrilling 3-2 victory over Egyptian second seed Farida Walid to clinch the women's title in the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Mumbai here on Friday.

World No. 74 Tanvi, the third seed, staged a remarkable comeback as she recorded 8-11, 2-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-7 victory in 54 minutes. It was the 29-year-old Delhi player's fifth title in 11 PSA final appearances.

 

Men's Title Secured By Mohammad Syafiq Kamal

Malaysia's Mohammad Syafiq Kamal won the men's title, toppling Egyptian second seed Yassin Shohdy 6-11, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 11-8 in the final.

Final Results:

Women: (3) Tanvi Khanna bt (2) Farida Walid 3-2 (8-11, 2-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-7).

Men: M Syafiq Kamal bt (2) Yassin Shohdy (Egypt) 3-2 (6-11, 9-11,11-8,14-12,11-8).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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tanvi khannahcl squash psa challengersquash women's titlefarida walidmohammad syafiq kamal

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