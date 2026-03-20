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Orleans Masters: Tanvi stuns Japan seed, storms into semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: March 20, 2026 23:08 IST

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Indian badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma stunned her opponent to reach the Orleans Masters semifinals, marking a significant achievement in her burgeoning career and highlighting India's strong presence in the tournament.

Tanvi Sharma

IMAGE: Tanvi Sharma will take on either former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan or Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh next. Photograph: BAI/X

Key Points

  • Tanvi Sharma, a 17-year-old Indian badminton player, defeated Japan's sixth seed Natsuki Nidaira at the Orleans Masters.
  • Sharma's victory propels her into the semifinals of the prestigious Super 300 badminton tournament.
  • Isharani Baruah also advanced after Malvika Bansod retired due to injury in their all-Indian quarterfinal match.

India's Tanvi Sharma stunned Japan's sixth seed Natsuki Nidaira in straight games to storm into the semifinals of the $ 250,000 Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Orleans, France, on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who is a silver medallist at the BWF World Junior Championships, registered a 21-14, 21-14 in 43 minutes in the women's singles quarterfinals.

 

Tanvi, who is the youngest Indian to reach a BWF World Tour final at the 2025 US Open Super 300, will take on either former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan or Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh next.

Isharani Baruah emerged winner in another quarterfinals after Malvika Bansod retired while lagging 9-21, 7-15 in an all Indian clash.

Isharani, who reached the finals of Odisha Masters Super 100, will face Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh.

Other Matches and Results

On Thursday, Malvika had defeated Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, while Isharani surpassed Canada's Wen Yu Zhang.

In men's doubles quarterfinals, Leo Carnando and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia ended the campaign of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun with a 21-12, 22-20 win.

On Thursday, Ayush Shetty suffered a loss to Japan's world No. 39 Yudai Okimoto, while mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde lost 21-19, 9-21, 14-21 to Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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