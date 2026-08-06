Tanvi Sharma Leads Indian Charge Into Korea Masters Quarterfinals

India's promising badminton talents, including Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, and Ashmita Chaliha, have made significant strides at the Korea Masters Super 300, advancing to the quarterfinals and showcasing the nation's growing prowess on the BWF World Tour.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Rising star Tanvi Sharma, fresh off a Taipei Open win, reached the Korea Masters Super 300 quarterfinals.

Compatriots Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj and Ashmita Chaliha also advanced in women's singles.

Tanvi Sharma and Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj are set to face each other in an all-Indian quarterfinal clash.

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy kept India's challenge alive in men's doubles.

India's campaigns in mixed doubles, women's doubles, and men's singles concluded at earlier stages.

India's rising badminton star Tanvi Sharma continued her impressive run on the BWF World Tour, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Korea Masters Super 300 tournament here on Thursday.

Fresh from winning her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Taipei Open, the 17-year-old third seed defeated compatriot Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-16, 17-21, 21-13 in a hard-fought 57-minute pre-quarterfinal contest.

Indian Women's Singles Players Excel

Tanvi, who climbed to a career-high world No. 30 following her Taipei triumph, will next face fellow Indian Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj for a place in the semifinals.

Rakshitha also booked her quarterfinal spot with a convincing 22-20, 21-10 victory over Japan's Manami Suizu in 45 minutes.

Among the other Indian women singles players, Ashmita Chaliha progressed with a dominant 21-17, 21-6 win over South Korea's Kim Min Ji in just 31 minutes.

Ashmita will have a bigger battle ahead, taking on top-seed Hina Akechi of Japan on Friday.

Mixed Results For Other Indian Shuttlers

However, Anmol Kharb bowed out after a closely-fought battle against Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang, losing 21-23, 21-15, 18-21 in a one-hour eight-minute contest.

Mansi Singh also exited after going down to China's fourth seed Han Qian Xi 12-21, 21-14, 17-21 in 53 minutes.

Fifth seed Isharani Baruah suffered defeat against South Korea's unseeded Kim Min Sun, losing 17-21, 18-21 after marathon one-hour 18-minute battle.

In the men's doubles, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy kept India's challenge alive with a 21-18, 21-19 win over South Korea's Kim Young Hyuk and Shin Tae Yang in 39 minutes.

The duo will take on Malaysia's Man Wei Chong and Soh Wooi Yik on Friday for a place in the semifinals.

In the mixed doubles, sixth seeds Ishaan Bhatnagar and Shruti Mishra were unable to overcome South Korea's Shin Tae Yang and Kim Yu Jung, losing 16-21, 21-16, 13-21 in 49 minutes and thereby ending India's campaign in that section.

India's women's doubles campaign also ended in the pre-quarterfinal stage, with Sonali Singh and Ritika Thaker losing to Japan's seventh-seeded pair of Sumire Nakade and Miyu Takahashi 15-21, 9-21 in under half an hour.

India's campaign in the men's singles had already ended on the opening day with Kidambi Srikanth, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, Saneeth Dayanand, Rounak Chouhan and Tharun Mannepalli all exiting in their respective first round matches.