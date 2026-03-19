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Home  » Sports » Tanvi Sharma, Hariharan-Arjun duo advance to Orleans Masters quarterfinals

Tanvi Sharma, Hariharan-Arjun duo advance to Orleans Masters quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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Last updated on: March 19, 2026 22:40 IST

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Tanvi Sharma

IMAGE: Tanvi Sharma produced a clinical performance to outsmart compatriot Anmol Kharb to reach the quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters on Thursday. Photograph: BAI Media 

Key Points

  • Tanvi Sharma advances to the Orleans Masters quarterfinals after defeating Anmol Kharb in straight games.
  • Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun secure a dominant win in men's doubles to reach the quarterfinals.
  • Tanvi previously defeated second seed Supanida Katethong in a major upset.

India's Tanvi Sharma and the men's doubles duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun delivered strong performances to advance to the quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters in Orleans, France, on Thursday.

World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi, who registered a notable win over second seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand on day one, defeated fellow emerging youngster Anmol Kharb in straight games 21-14, 21-17 in their round of 16 clash.

 

Hariharan, Arjun cruise

In men's doubles, Hariharan and Arjun secured a convincing victory over Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle. The Indian pair edged a closely fought opening game 26-24 before dominating the second 21-14, sealing the match in 35 minutes to enter the quarterfinals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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