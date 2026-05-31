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Tanveer Singh Bajwa New President Of Ski And Snowboard India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 31, 2026 15:51 IST

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Tanveer Singh Bajwa has been elected as the new president of Ski and Snowboard India, marking a significant step towards developing winter sports and enhancing athlete opportunities in the country.

Key Points

  • Tanveer Singh Bajwa elected as the new president of Ski and Snowboard India (SSI).
  • Mohammad Arshad appointed as the secretary general of SSI.
  • The elections were conducted under Delhi High Court supervision, ensuring a transparent process.
  • The new leadership aims to develop winter sports and improve athlete performance in India.

Ski and Snowboard India (SSI) on Sunday elected Tanveer Singh Bajwa as its president and Mohammad Arshad as secretary general following elections conducted under the supervision of an Election Officer in accordance with directions of the Delhi High Court.

Transparent Elections for Ski and Snowboard India

The electoral process was carried out in a transparent and democratic manner with the participation of eligible stakeholders of the federation, SSI said in a statement.

 

Focus on Developing Winter Sports in India

The elections mark an important step in the governance and institutional strengthening of the national body responsible for promoting skiing and snowboarding in the country.

The newly elected Executive Council has assumed office with a mandate to further develop winter sports in India, enhance opportunities for athletes and work towards improving the country's performance at the international level.

Commitment to Athlete Development

The new leadership thanked member units, stakeholders and the Delhi High Court for facilitating what it described as a fair and orderly election process, while reiterating its commitment to athlete development, grassroots promotion and the overall growth of skiing and snowboarding in India.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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