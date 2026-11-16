Taniya's Olympic Dream: From Beach Wrestling Silver To Freestyle Gold Ambition

Indian wrestler Taniya, who made history by winning the country's first female beach wrestling silver at the Youth Olympic Games, is now setting her sights on achieving Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling.

Key Points Taniya became India's first female beach wrestling medallist, securing a silver at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, earlier this month.

Despite her historic silver, the 17-year-old plans to return to conventional freestyle wrestling, aiming for gold at the 2028 Olympics.

She noted significant differences between beach and mat wrestling, particularly regarding scoring and movement, which required adaptation.

Taniya's prior freestyle training, especially upper-body strength, proved beneficial in beach wrestling.

She expressed disappointment over her narrow 1-2 loss in the final to China's Zhao Min but views it as a valuable learning experience.

India's Taniya is hungry for more success after becoming the country's first female beach wrestling medallist at the Youth Olympic Games, but the teenager has no intention of pursuing the discipline further, preferring to return to conventional freestyle wrestling in pursuit of bigger international honours.

The 17-year-old clinched silver in the women's 75kg beach wrestling competition in Dakar, Senegal, earlier this month, going down 1-2 to China's Zhao Min in a closely-contested final.

Taniya had enjoyed an unbeaten run before the title clash, winning all four of her bouts to script history.

Historic Silver At Youth Olympics

"I am very proud that I won India's first silver medal in beach wrestling. It was my first time competing on the beach, so it was a little tough because our normal competitions are held on the mat. The rules of mat wrestling and beach wrestling are very different," Taniya said during a virtual interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India.

"But I did well. My final bout against China was very close. I lost 2-1. I will try to do better for the country in the future."

Beach wrestling made its debut at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games, presenting an unfamiliar challenge for wrestlers accustomed to competing on conventional mats.

For Taniya, who started wrestling in 2019 inspired by her father, adapting to the discipline required changes in her approach, particularly the need to remain on her feet and attack with her upper body.

Adapting To Beach Wrestling Rules

"In mat wrestling, if we go down on our knees, we do not concede a point. We can also score from the ground. But in beach wrestling, if we go down on our knees, we do not get another chance and the opponent gets a point," she explained.

Unlike conventional wrestling, beach wrestling bouts last three minutes, with the first wrestler to score three points declared the winner.

"Beach wrestling is very fast. There is only one round of three minutes, and we cannot stop at any point. If we stop and our knees touch the sand, the opponent gets a point. The main thing is to score three points, so the wrestling is very fast-paced," she said.

Interestingly, Taniya did not train on the beach before travelling to Senegal, instead preparing at her regular 'Akhada'. The federation shared the rules with the wrestlers, while videos of international bouts helped her understand the nuances of the discipline.

Freestyle Training Proves Advantageous

Her years of freestyle wrestling training also proved useful, particularly her upper-body strength.

"In freestyle wrestling, I mainly work with my upper body. That helped me in beach wrestling because most of the techniques used there also involve the upper body. It helped me score points," she said.

The narrow defeat in the final, however, continues to leave her with a sense of what could have been.

"I had scored the first point, but because of a small mistake, I lost my advantage. I was trying to score again, but I couldn't do it. I feel I could have won that bout," she said.

"I learnt a lot from my mistakes. I was close to succeeding in the final moments, but I couldn't. The Chinese wrestler scored and won 2-1."

Taniya admitted she was disappointed at missing out on the top podium finish, but said the experience had given her valuable lessons.

"My coach Jagdish helped me a lot. He supports me throughout my training, and because of him, I have come this far," she said.

Future Focus: Olympic Freestyle Gold

Despite her historic achievement, Taniya is clear about her immediate priorities and intends to return to freestyle wrestling rather than continue in the beach format.

"I will continue freestyle wrestling on the mat. My training is continuing, and I will try to do better in the future. I will prepare for the 2028 Olympics. I want to win gold for the country," she said.