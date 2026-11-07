India's Taniya Wins Silver In Youth Olympics Beach Wrestling

India's Taniya showcased remarkable talent at the Youth Olympic Games, earning a silver medal in the women's 75kg beach wrestling, marking a significant achievement for the nation in this debut sport.

Key Points India's Taniya secured a silver medal in the women's 75kg beach wrestling final at the Youth Olympic Games on Saturday.

Taniya lost 1-2 to China's Zhao Min on Victory by Points (VPO) in the final bout.

She maintained an impressive unbeaten streak, winning all four preliminary bouts before reaching the final.

Taniya defeated wrestlers from Germany, Greece, Estonia, and the United States en route to the title clash.

Beach wrestling is making its debut at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

India's Taniya had to settle for a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games after going down to China's Zhao Min in the women's 75kg beach wrestling final here on Saturday.

Taniya lost 1-2 to Zhao on Victory by Points (VPO), despite taking an early 1-0 lead. The Chinese wrestler quickly drew level before scoring the decisive point to clinch the title.

Taniya's Journey To The Final

The defeat ended Taniya's impressive unbeaten run in the competition, in which she had won all four of her bouts before the final.

Taniya began her campaign with a 3-1 victory over Germany's Mia Mauer in Group B, winning by technical superiority, before getting past Greece's Vasiliki Karavanou by the same margin in her second group bout at Saly Beach West.

She carried that momentum into the knockout rounds, defeating Estonia's Merily Vaester 4-1 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals before overcoming Matilda Ann Hruby of the United States 3-1 in the semifinals to book her place in the title clash.

Beach wrestling, a fast-paced combat sport contested on sand within a seven-metre circular area, is making its debut at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

Each bout lasts a maximum of three minutes. A wrestler wins by scoring three points or executing a decisive throw that lands the opponent on their back.