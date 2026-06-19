Tanishi Gupta Breaks National Record Twice At National Aquatics Championships

At the National Aquatics Championships, Karnataka's Tanishi Gupta made history by breaking the 100m butterfly national record twice, alongside other impressive record-setting performances by Indian swimmers.

Key Points Tanishi Gupta shattered the 100m butterfly national record twice at the National Aquatics Championships.

She first clocked 1:01.97s in heats, then improved to 1:00.07s in the final, setting a new Best Indian Time.

Karnataka's Thanya Shadakshari also set a new national record in the women's 400m individual medley.

The Tamil Nadu mixed 4x100m medley relay team secured a gold with a new national record and Best Indian Time.

The event highlighted multiple record-breaking performances by Indian swimmers.

Karnataka swimmer Tanishi Gupta rewrote the 100m butterfly national record twice in a single day, while state-mate Thanya Shadakshari and Tamil Nadu's mixed medley relay team also etched their names in the record books at the National Aquatics Championships here on Thursday.

Tanishi first broke the national mark of 1:02.51s, held by Nina Venkatesh, when she clocked 1:01.97s in the heats. The youngster then bettered her own effort in the final, touching the wall in 1:00.07s to set not only a new national record as well as the Best Indian Time.

Record-Breaking Performances Continue

The Karnataka swimmer also picked up a silver medal in the women's 100m backstroke event.

Odisha's Pratyasa Ray won the race in 1:04.75s, while Tanishi finished second in 1:05.19s. Venkatesh settled for bronze with a timing of 1:05.61s.

In the women's 400m individual medley, Karnataka's Thanya produced a stellar swim to clock 4:56.78s, bettering the national record and registering a new Best Indian Time.

The Tamil Nadu quartet of Dhivashree Kesavan, Danush Suresh, B Benedicton Rohit and Deeksha Sivakumar also produced a record-breaking effort in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

The team clinched gold in 4:01.87s, setting both a new national record and the Best Indian Time in the event.

In swimming, "National Records" are exclusively recognised when clocked at the National Aquatic Championships. However, the top times recorded across all domestic or international competitions are classified as 'Best Indian Time'.