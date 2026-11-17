Witness the thrilling upsets at the 49th Yonex-Sunrise National Junior (U-19) badminton championships as rising stars Sneha Lamba and Tanay Mehendale stun higher-ranked opponents, setting a competitive tone for the tournament.

Key Points Rajasthan's Sneha Lamba and Maharashtra's Tanay Mehendale caused upsets on Tuesday at the 49th Yonex-Sunrise National Junior (U-19) badminton championships.

Sneha Lamba defeated fourth seed Tanvi Reddy Andluri in straight games.

Tanay Mehendale overcame sixth seed Shaurya Mishra to advance to the third round.

Top seeds Shaina Manimuthu and Nishchal Anand were pushed to three games but ultimately prevailed in their respective matches.

The 11th and 13th seeds in boys singles were eliminated from the competition.

Rajasthan's Sneha Lamba and Maharashtra's Tanay Mehendale created a flutter in the 49th Yonex-Sunrise National Junior (U-19) badminton championships here on Tuesday with a straight games upset of much higher ranked opponents.

Sneha packed off fourth seed Tanvi Reddy Andluri 15-12, 15-6. Andluri recently represented India in the world junior championships in Cairo.

Mehendale got the better of sixth seed Shaurya Mishra 15-13, 16-14 in the boys singles to advance to the third round.

Top Seeds Face Tough Challenge

The seeds had got a bye in the opening round and all eyes were on the top stars to deliver on the second day of the individual competitions in Sikkim's capital.

While women's top seed Shaina Manimuthu was pushed to three games by Maharashtra's Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, the Karnataka shuttler held her nerve to win 15-9, 11-15, 15-5.

Boys singles top seed Nishchal Anand was also made to dig deep before prevailing over Prangan Choudhary 15-11, 14-16, 15-10 in the second round.

Upsets Continue In Boys Singles

However, 11th and 13th seeds in boys singles were shown the door. 11th seed Sai Nachiketh Bhatraju lost 15-10, 9-15, 15-12 while 13th seed Harshad Shadish bowed out after a 15-12, 13-15, 15-9 loss against Sparsha Sood.

Important Results:

Boys singles: Tanay Mehendale bt 6-Shaurya Mishra 15-13, 16-14; Sparsha Sood bt 13-Harshad Shadish 15-12, 13-15, 15-9; 1-Nishchal Anand bt Prangan Choudhary 15-11, 14-16, 15-10; Prince bt 11-Sai Nachiketh Bhatraju 15-10, 9-15, 15-12; 7-Gnana Dattu TT bt Shreeram Ratan 15-6, 15-9; 3-Abhinav Garg bt Malsawmhlua 15-12, 15-9

Girls singles: Sneha Lamba bt 4-Tanvi Reddy Andluri 15-12, 15-6; 1-Shaina Manimuthu bt Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye 15-9, 11-15, 15-5; 11-Durga Esha Kandrapur bt Konyak A Ponlih 15-3, 15-6.